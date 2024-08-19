Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The PSNI and Ards and North Down Council have issued a series of answers to questions being asked by hundreds of people whose lives are being disrupted by a WWII bomb found in Ards.

More than 400 homes have been evacuated due to an operation to clear what is suspected to be a Second World War-era bomb from a residential area in Co Down.

The device was discovered in the Rivenwood area of Newtownards on Friday.

The operation to clear the historical munition could take more than five days.

Army and police deal with a suspected World War Two bomb which was discovered on a building site in the the Rivenwood housing development area of Newtownards, Co. Down. .Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

The statement, shared on social media by DUP Alderman Stephen McIlveen, is as follows:

1. Why does there need to be a 400m Cordon in the area?

It is an extremely large bomb, manufactured to a very high standard. It has a significant blast and shrapnel can travel a very large distance. Anyone within 400M is at a significant risk to life if the bomb detonates.

2. How long do you think residents will be out of their homes?

This is a live incident with many different factors at play. At this time it is not possible to put a timescale on the completion of all necessary actions. Please be assured that all organisations are working extremely hard to bring this matter to a resolution but our primary concern is the safety and wellbeing of the public.

3. I haven’t been evacuated but I’m in the area - am I safe?

Police have instigated a cordon at 400M to ensure the safety of all persons within that area. If you are outside this cordon and Police have not spoken with you, then there is no need to evacuate.

4. Will my home be safe during the evacuation

Experts are doing everything they can to minimise the risk to property within the cordon. There can however, be no guarantee that damage will not be caused. Police will be in attendance at the cordon 24 hours a day to prevent people from entering this area. Further additional measures will also be utilised in an effort to make sure no person enters the area.

Ards Blair Mayne (ABM) Emergency Support Centre

1. What if I can't stay with family or friends?

It is best if you can make your own arrangements for overnight accommodation. If you don’t have alternative accommodation, you can come to the Ards Blair Mayne Complex for shelter and support/ advice. Accommodation is basic - in a sports hall with camp beds and blankets.

There are showers/ hairdryers and changing areas. Please bring your own towels and toiletries.

2. What if I've left my medication at home?

Staff from the Southern Eastern Health and Social Care Trust are in attendance at the support centre based in Ards Blair Mayne and will be able to assist you to order replacement medication. Alternatively, you can contact the GP Out Of Hours on 02891 822344 who can organise prescriptions.

3. What arrangements are being made for our pets?

Pets cannot be comfortably accommodated in the emergency support centre as we do not have the ability to separate out different species or deal with allergies or fear. If residents present with pets at the centre, they will be required to stay with them in a separate location at Ards Blair Mayne on a 24-hour basis.

“Lost and Found Pets North Down/Ards & Surrounding Areas” has had offers from local people willing to foster pets whilst the situation at Rivenwood is ongoing. Residents are advised to get in touch by the following methods:

Via private Messaging on the Facebook page -

https://www.facebook.com/LostAndFoundPetsNorthDownRescueandRehoming

Via telephone - 07753 516515 (and leave a message with their contact details and details of

pet(s) requiring foster care)

4. What are the opening times of ABM?

For displaced residents only, access to Ards Blair Mayne is available on a 24-hour basis.

5. What services can I expect at the ABM?

The emergency support centre at Ards Blair Mayne offers shelter and support/ advice.

• The Health Trust and Housing Executive are in attendance and can advise and signpost.

• Overnight accommodation is basic - in a sports hall with camp beds and blankets. There are showers/ hairdryers and changing areas. Please bring your own towels and toiletries.

• Some light refreshments (tea/ coffee/ fruit/ biscuits) are available free of charge throughout the day at the centre. There is no hot food provision except in the café during opening hours for those who wish to purchase additional food and drinks.

6. What do I do if I left my wallet at home, and I have no access to money?

If you have ID, you can access money from your bank by calling into a branch.

7. I am waiting for a call / letter to attend hospital / Dr / specialist. How can I make sure I get the information and don't miss my appointment?

If you have an nidirect account you can download the MyCare App to access your appointments. Alternatively, please contact the Ulster Hospital Switchboard on 028 9048 4511.

8. I work from home - can I access a workspace?

Please contact your employer to access support in relation to this. Leisure Centre accommodation is communal and does not offer private work space.

9. Is there food available at the centre - is it free?

Some light refreshments (tea/ coffee/ fruit/ biscuits) are available free of charge throughout the day at the centre. There is no hot food provision except in the café during opening hours for those who wish to purchase additional food and drinks.

North Down and Ards District Commander Superintendent Johnston McDowell said: “I would like to thank all those impacted residents who we have spoken to in relation to the ongoing public safety operation in the Rivenwood area of the town.

“In excess of 400 homes have been affected by this operation. This is a significant number of properties, and we thank residents for their patience and understanding.”

An emergency support centre for affected residents is operating at the Ards Blair Mayne Leisure Complex.

Mr McDowell added: “I would like to state that if homeowners or residents have not been spoken to directly by police, or received information in relation to this matter, it’s unlikely that they will be impacted by the clearance operation at this time.

“It is anticipated at this stage that the operation will continue for a number of days. A police cordon is in place and motorists are advised to continue to avoid the area.

“I appreciate the disruption that this has caused, however keeping people safe is paramount and we will not take any risks. I want to thank those who may be affected for their patience at this time.