NI Asda customers find lucky golden tickets to win a year's supply of fuel

Two Asda customers from Northern Ireland had a shock this weekend when they discovered a golden ticket that won them free fuel worth up to £1,500 for the next 12 months.

Asda Enniskillen customer Horace McLaughlin and Asda Omagh customer Siobhan McAneney were the lucky winners after each finding a golden ticket hidden away in the shelves by one of Asda’s mystery colleagues as part of the supermarket’s year-long celebrations to mark its landmark 60th birthday.

This exciting giveaway follows Asda’s recent 60p per litre fuel flashback event in Halifax—where the first 60 drivers to visit the site of Asda’s very first petrol station were treated to prices not seen since the 1990s.

Stuart Legge, General Store Manager, Asda Enniskillen said:“Asda has always been about delivering great value to our customers, and our 60th birthday is the perfect chance to celebrate. The Golden Ticket giveaway is a fun way to say thank you to our shoppers for all their loyalty over the years and I’m so pleased that one of Asda Enniskillen’s customers has been lucky enough to win.”