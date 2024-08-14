NI authorities failing women by ‘soft touch’ approach to purchase of sex law

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A failure to enforce purchase of sex legislation in Northern Ireland is endangering women victims of sexual exploitation, campaigners have warned.

Christian Action Research and Education (CARE) alleges a “soft touch” approach by NI authorities, who’ve secured just two convictions in nine years.

Last week, Belfast man Ronnie McCaughey, 70, was handed a conditional discharge after being charged with three counts of paying for the sexual services, and four counts of attempting to do so. He is believed to be only the second person to be convicted since the offence of purchasing sex was introduced in 2015, under legislation designed to curb human trafficking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CARE has questioned why NI authorities are not doing more to convict men who paid for sex with vulnerable women. It notes that men visiting brothels where victims of trafficking and sexual exploitation were being kept are being let off with cautions or discretionary disposals.

The police have seen several cases of women trafficked to NI for sexual exploitation

Tim Cairns, CARE’s policy lead on commercial sexual exploitation, said: “With countries across the world now adopting the Nordic model to protect vulnerable victims of human trafficking, it is alarming that the PSNI and the courts in Northern Ireland have not done so properly. Their failure to secure convictions ensures that demand for sexual exploitation continues. This is good news for criminals, and bad news for those they exploit. “Northern Ireland’s sex laws, introduced in 2015, were pioneering, with the rest of Ireland implementing similar legislation in 2017. The island of Ireland should be leading the way in ensuring that those who profit from the sale of sex are targeted and successfully convicted. It is shameful that police on both sides of the border have not taken these obligations seriously enough."

Mr Cairns expressed concern that men visiting brothels where women are being exploited have not been convicted after paying for sex - despite evidence for convictions being available through "routine" policing techniques.