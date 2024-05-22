NI Chamber joins JAM Card movement to enhance diversity and inclusion amongst business community
JAM Card is an innovative initiative which helps break down communication barriers for those with a hidden disability. The identification card, which is available in physical or App versions, allows people to tell others that they need ‘Just A Minute’ of patience in a simple and discreet way.
Since partnering with JAM Card, every NI Chamber staff member has completed the training which helps identify those with communication barriers and understand how to support them. The e-learning was delivered to teams providing networking, advocacy, marketing, export documentation and account management services to more than 1,000 businesses in all sectors across Northern Ireland.
Speaking about the partnership, Suzanne Wylie, Chief Executive, NI Chamber said: “We are very proud that NI Chamber is now a JAM Card Partner. Every member of the team has completed training, which reflects our pledge to ensure that each of the services we provide are as widely accessible as possible. Many of our member businesses have done the same and no doubt, lots more will follow by example.
“Each year, we deliver hundreds of events across the province which are attended by a diverse mix of talented people, including those with hidden and visible disabilities. From now on, we’ll be proudly displaying the JAM card sign at all our registration desks, as just one demonstration of our commitment to what JAM stands for.”
JAM Card was founded by participants of NOW Group, an all-island social enterprise supporting people with learning difficulties and neurodivergence into jobs with a future.
Maeve Monaghan, CEO at NOW Group added: “Neurodiversity exists in our offices, boardrooms and workplaces, just as much as it’s found in our schools or local communities. JAM Card is a simple but effective way to support those in your organisation who may need a helping hand, but also require discretion or privacy.
“As a respected and trusted voice of the business sector in Northern Ireland, we are thrilled that NI Chamber has come on board as our newest partner and look forward to working with them over the next three years.”
With almost 160,000 users worldwide, JAM Card is growing rapidly across the globe. For more information and to order your own JAM Card, visit www.jamcard.org.