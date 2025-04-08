NI Food To Go Awards return for the second year in 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Following the huge success of its inaugural year, it has been announced that the official NI Food To Go Awards, sponsored by Henderson Foodservice, will return for the second year in a row this November. The awards, spearheaded by the NI Food To Go Association, were launched in Belfast's Malmaison Hotel on Thursday, 3 April, with over 80 prominent figures from across Northern Ireland in attendance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking at the launch, NI Food To Go Association Founder, Michael Henderson, said: "Last year's Food To Go Awards highlighted the hard work and dedication shown daily by food to go outlets across Northern Ireland. Since then, we have seen our sector grow and flourish even more, and we are excited to continue celebrating excellence at the 2025 Food To Go Awards."

The NI Food to Go Association provides an expert voice, advice and advocacy under its "unite, support, grow" ethos while upholding industry standards for businesses working in the sector. In addition, the Food To Go Awards were launched in 2024 to honour the outstanding businesses shaping and advancing the industry in Northern Ireland. The awards are the biggest event in the food to go calendar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking at the event, Junior Minister Pam Cameron, highlighted the positive contribution the sector makes to the local economy, saying: "The food to go sector is a cornerstone of our local economy. Northern Ireland is leading the UK in fast-food outlet expansion, with a remarkable 9.5% increase in 2024. These figures highlight the sector's resilience and its ongoing innovation and importance to our communities. The Food to Go Awards are a fitting tribute to the businesses that continually enhance our culinary landscape and drive economic growth."

The NI Food To Go Awards will take place on Tuesday, 18th November in Belfast's Crowne Plaza.

The professional judging panel will focus on more than just food quality as entrants will also be assessed on their commitment to hygiene, sustainability, customer service and community engagement while striving to reach higher standards of professionalism.

Kiera Campbell, Chairperson of the NI Food to Go Association and Sales Director at Henderson Foodservice, added: "The Food to Go Awards serve as a moment to recognise the drive and passion of those shaping the future of this industry. It's a celebration of the companies that have embraced innovation, adapted to changing needs, and consistently delivered exceptional customer service. We're thrilled to honour these trailblazers who continue to inspire and connect with communities across Northern Ireland."

Entries for the 2025 Food To Go Awards are now open, with the gala ceremony taking place at Belfast’s Crowne Plaza Hotel on Tuesday, 18 November 2025 and hosted by Q Radio presenter, Ibe Sesay.