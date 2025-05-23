NI’s Number 1 Personal Injury Firm, JMK Solicitors recognises the expertise of members of their team

We are proud to highlight the expertise of several key team members as part of our ongoing focus on team growth and providing exceptional service to our clients.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marie-Claire Meehan as Director of Performance, Susan Morrison as Costs Consultant with Sinead Toal, Ailis McKeown (not pictured) and Wendy McIntosh as Senior Associate Solicitors.

These titles reflect our commitment to developing talent from within the firm and recognising the dedication, professionalism, and passion these individuals bring to achieving JMK’s mission—helping clients who have faced traumatic events to secure the best possible outcomes with the least amount of stress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louise Mone, Managing Director at JMK Solicitors commented: “We would like to congratulate each of our colleagues and thank them for their ongoing commitment to helping strengthen JMK Solicitors’ position as Northern Ireland’s leading personal injury law firm. Their growth within the firm is a direct reflection of the impact they make every day.”

Pictured from L:R Carmel Ross (Operations Director) Susan Morrison (Costs Consultant) Marie-Claire Meehan (Director of Performance) Sinead Toal (Senior Associate Solicitor) Lousie Mone (Managing Director) Wendy McIntosh (Senior Associate Solicitor)

Now in our 21st year and having held the title of Northern Ireland’s number one personal injury practice for over a decade, our ongoing success relies on having a strong, capable team committed to delivering the highest standards of service.

Marie-Claire, Susan, Sinead, Ailis and Wendy have consistently demonstrated dedication, a passion for our core values and a commitment to offering a personalised and supportive client-first service. These new roles are a testament to their hard work and the culture of progression we continue to foster across all our offices in Belfast, Newry, and Derry~Londonderry.”

Northern Ireland’s number 1 car accident and personal injury solicitors can help you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Established over 20 years and ranking as NI’s Number 1 Personal Injury Solicitors for over a decade, JMK Solicitors assist clients all over Northern Ireland. If you have suffered a personal injury, been in a car accident, or had an accident at work, contact our team for a free consultation.