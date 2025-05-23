NI’s Number 1 Personal Injury Firm, JMK Solicitors recognises the expertise of members of their team
Marie-Claire Meehan as Director of Performance, Susan Morrison as Costs Consultant with Sinead Toal, Ailis McKeown (not pictured) and Wendy McIntosh as Senior Associate Solicitors.
These titles reflect our commitment to developing talent from within the firm and recognising the dedication, professionalism, and passion these individuals bring to achieving JMK’s mission—helping clients who have faced traumatic events to secure the best possible outcomes with the least amount of stress.
Louise Mone, Managing Director at JMK Solicitors commented: “We would like to congratulate each of our colleagues and thank them for their ongoing commitment to helping strengthen JMK Solicitors’ position as Northern Ireland’s leading personal injury law firm. Their growth within the firm is a direct reflection of the impact they make every day.”
Now in our 21st year and having held the title of Northern Ireland’s number one personal injury practice for over a decade, our ongoing success relies on having a strong, capable team committed to delivering the highest standards of service.
Marie-Claire, Susan, Sinead, Ailis and Wendy have consistently demonstrated dedication, a passion for our core values and a commitment to offering a personalised and supportive client-first service. These new roles are a testament to their hard work and the culture of progression we continue to foster across all our offices in Belfast, Newry, and Derry~Londonderry.”
