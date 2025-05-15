North Channel swimmers face strong currents and jellyfish as they take part in 21-mile challenge to support people with MND

A team of six friends will face freezing temperatures and plenty of jellyfish when they attempt to swim The North Channel between Scotland and Northern Ireland to raise funds and awareness of motor neurone disease (MND).

Edel Astin, will be among those taking on the 21-mile challenge on 16 June in memory of her dad and aunt, who both died from MND. Together, the team has already raised more than £1,400 to support the work of the Northern Ireland Branch of the MND Association.

She said: “My dad and aunt are always on my mind, and I really wanted to do something to help raise awareness of this devastating disease.

“We’re a group of friends and we all met through swimming so this seemed like the perfect challenge!

The team prepares to swim the North Channel on 16 June.

“It’s going be tough. The currents through the channel are strong and it can be perilous, but we hope to complete it in around 12-14 hours.”

The MND Association’s Community Relationship Fundraiser, Kelly Boston, who is supporting Edel’s challenge said: “By taking part in this challenge, Edel and her friends will help to make a huge difference to people living with MND and their families – not only through the funds she raises but through awareness to.

“Being diagnosed with MND is devastating – but thanks to Edel, her friends and people like them we can improve the care and support we offer, while driving forward important advances in MND research.

“We cannot thank Edel enough for what she is doing and wish her, and the team, the very best of luck!”

For more information about MND and the work of the MND Association in Northern Ireland visit www.mndassociation.org/support-and-information/local-support/branches/northern-ireland-branch