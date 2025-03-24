Northern Ireland Assembly Commission achieves Autism NI Impact Award

The Northern Ireland Assembly Commission has recently achieved Autism NI’s Impact Award, demonstrating the commitment of Assembly staff to inclusion for autistic and neurodivergent visitors.

Staff have received tailored training from Autism NI and implemented a tailored action plan of adjustments across their services, to create a welcoming and accessible service.

Autism NI’s Director of Development, Christine Kearney said “We are delighted that the Northern Ireland Assembly Commission has achieved the Impact Award. The range of adjustments they have implemented, including quiet spaces, pre-visit information and improved signage, will support many autistic and neurodivergent visitors.

By providing inclusive support, autistic and neurodivergent people can feel more comfortable, less anxious, and can access this service in a way that works for them. It’s fantastic to see such a significant organisation in NI lead the way in building an inclusive society.”

(L-R) Christine Watts, NI Assembly staff, Richard Anderson, NI Assembly staff and Emma McAllister, Training and Development Officer at Autism NI. For more information visit, www.autismni.org

Richard Anderson, Autism Champion and staff member at the Northern Ireland Assembly said “We are so pleased to achieve the Impact Award accreditation for our work in building accessibility within the Northern Ireland Assembly and throughout Parliament Buildings.

The training has really built the confidence and skills of Assembly Commission staff, and the action plan process has helped us to implement a range of practical adjustments. Achieving the award demonstrates our commitment to inclusion and helps us to ensure all visitors can have a positive experience.”

Autism NI works alongside autistic people and their families, and builds partnerships that champion better understanding, accessibility, and services for our autism community. The Impact Award is available for a range of organisations, to build their inclusive approach for clients, customers and employees.

Autism NI provides vital services for autistic people and their families throughout Northern Ireland, and campaigns for autism understanding and acceptance within society.