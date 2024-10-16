Northern Ireland eye experts set for Patient Engagement Event 2024
The Macular Society, the UK’s leading sight loss charity, will host its Patient Engagement Day in collaboration with Queen’s University Belfast on Saturday, October 19 between 10am-3.30 pm at the Assembly Buildings in Belfast.
Professor Tunde Peto, clinical lead from Belfast Health and Social Care Trust and Queen’s University Belfast, will join the panel of guest speakers, alongside Elaine Roub (Macular Society regional manager for Northern Ireland), Julie Silvestri (BHSCT) and representatives from Guide Dogs, RNIB, QUB and Diabetes UK.
To register for the event visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/patient-engagement-day-2024-tickets-888273268257
If you need help registering, please contact the Macular Society Groups Admin team on [email protected] or call 01264 560 259.
Nearly 1.5 million people are currently affected by a form of macular disease in the UK with a large proportion at risk of losing their central vision. The disease can have a devastating effect on people’s lives, leaving them unable to drive, read or see faces.
Many people affected describe losing their sight as being similar to bereavement. There is still no cure and most types of the disease are not treatable. Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is the most common form of macular disease, affecting more than 700,000 people, usually over the age of 50.
For general information on macular disease, call the Macular Society on 0300 3030 111 or email [email protected]