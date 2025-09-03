Northern Ireland groups receive £64,500 from Asda Foundation to transform community spaces

Asda’s charity, The Asda Foundation, has awarded a total of £64,500 to four community groups across Northern Ireland through its Local Community Spaces fund.

The grants form part of a transformative £1.25 million in funding which has been awarded to 79 community projects across the UK aimed at revitalising local spaces where people connect, access vital services and build stronger communities.

From village halls and community centres to youth hubs and churches, each of the 79 grants, ranging from £10,000 to £20,000, will support the development, improvement, or repair of community spaces - ensuring they remain safe, inclusive, and fit for purpose.

The initiative follows findings from Asda’s latest Community Insight Tracker, which revealed 42% of community groups believe access to safe and inclusive spaces is one of the most important issues the Foundation should support. Mental health and crime prevention also ranked highly, according to data from Asda Community Insight Tracker Report Q2 2025, highlighting the need for welcoming places where communities can thrive.

The Asda Foundation donates £18,000 to Currynierin Community Association. Pictured L-R, Gretta Donaghy, centre manager, Emma Kelly, Asda Strabane Community Champion

The four groups awarded funding in Northern Ireland were Co Derry-based Currynierin Community Centre, Lagan Village Youth and Community Group in East Belfast, Kingdom Youth Club in Kilkeel, Co Down and St Patrick’s Community Centre in Portaferry, Co Down.

The £18,000 awarded to Currynierin Community Association will be used to upgrade the Currynierin Community Centre’s kitchen and toilets, enhancing the much-loved space as one that’s safe, hygienic and inclusive for all through improved accessibility and an overhaul of cooking facilities.

Gretta Donaghy from Currynierin Community Association said: “We are absolutely delighted with this funding from the Asda Foundation – and to have the news delivered as a surprise by the nearby Asda Strabane team was the icing on the cake.

“As a community-based organisation, we work with every age group in the area from toddlers to the older generation, supporting hundreds of monthly users. The kitchen is central to our offering as we prepare food for lots of our groups, and for around two years our cooker has been broken – so getting meals ready for hungry mouths has been a challenge to say the least!

“This funding will be a game-changer for the charity, and we can’t thank the Asda Foundation enough for their support. Currynierin is an area that faces economic challenges and limited access to resources, so the work we do means a lot to locals. These improvements will help us in our efforts to improve wellbeing and strengthen community ties.”

Emma Kelly, Community Champion at Asda Strabane, said: “I was absolutely chuffed to share the news of this substantial contribution from the Asda Foundation with Gretta and all the fantastic team at Currynierin Community Association.

“The work they do in their area is phenomenal, and helping their endeavours as they strive to make the community centre the very best it can be is an honour. I’m excited to see how the upgrade progresses, and to hear all about how the improvements enhance the space and make a positive impact for the area.”

Karl Doyle, Asda Foundation Chair, said: “Community spaces that are safe and welcoming play a crucial role in bringing people together and supporting essential local services. However, we understand that many groups are facing challenges in securing the funds needed to sustain and improve these spaces.

