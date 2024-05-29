Northern Ireland manufacturers and experts set to gather In Dublin for premier industry event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hundreds of manufacturing companies and supply chain experts from Northern Ireland are set to travel to Dublin this week for the 2024 National Manufacturing & Supply Chain Conference & Exhibition at RDS Simmonscourt, Dublin.

Following this major event, the same organisation will bring the Northern Ireland Manufacturing & Supply Chain Conference & Exhibition to the Titanic Exhibition Centre in Belfast in September 2024.

Incorporating a comprehensive conference programme and an extensive exhibition area displaying the latest technological solutions and business services available, the 2024 National Manufacturing and Supply Chain Conference & Exhibition will be held over two days on May 28 and 29.

The largest event of its kind in Ireland, the National Manufacturing and Supply Chain Conference & Exhibition serves as a national forum for manufacturers and operators involved throughout the associated supply chains from across Ireland to gather to discuss pressing issues facing Irish industry.

As such, the Event successfully connects key stakeholders across the full spectrum of Irish manufacturing, including the food, drink, pharmaceutical, medical, chemical, life sciences and electronics sectors.

Accounting for almost a third of Ireland’s GDP and employing over 270,000 people, the manufacturing industry is crucial to the Irish economy and also helps to redress regional imbalances as more than 80% of operations are based outside of Dublin.

However, Irish and international manufacturers are currently facing serious challenges due to disruption to supply chains and markets caused by Brexit, the war in Ukraine, the situation in Gaza and the Red Sea region, and soaring energy, transport and raw materials costs.

The Irish manufacturing industry and its associated supply chain are also trying to adapt to the disruptive changes generated by the digital revolution and the ‘Fourth Industrial Revolution’ (Industry 4.0).

A new wave of advanced technologies is transforming the manufacturing landscape. These technologies include AI (Artificial Intelligence), IoT (Internet of Things), Cloud Computing, Digital Fabrication (including 3D printing), Big Data Capture, Advanced Automated and Autonomous Systems and Collaborative Robotics.

The 2024 National Manufacturing & Supply Chain Conference & Exhibition will highlight the key trends and challenges facing the industry, while also offering practical solutions, as well as showcasing the latest innovations, developments in best practice and new technological advances.

The organiser of 2024 National Manufacturing & Supply Chain Conference & Exhibition, Dublin-based Premier Publishing & Events, is assembling an impressive line-up of manufacturing leaders, academics and government agencies who will engage in a stimulating blend of keynote addresses and debates.

Visitors interested in improving the performance of their business can listen to case studies and technical presentations from leading global and local manufacturing experts, whilst also meeting with providers of cutting edge technology.

For instance, Professor Henrik Von Scheel, the originator of the fourth industrial revolution (industry 4.0) will examine the future of manufacturing in his presentation titled ‘Factory 4.0: Megatrends that shape the next decade’. Carlos Garcia Santiago, Head of AI Strategy at Irish Manufacturing Research, will discuss the changing interaction between humans and AI in the field of manufacturing during his presentation titled ‘Beyond automation: Human Wisdom in the AI Revolution’. Dr. Yasmine Daher, Project Manager CE at Irish Manufacturing Research, will aim to aims to demystify AI adoption for Irish manufacturers during his talk titled ‘AI-Driven Circularity: Insights & Opportunities for Irish Enterprise’.

Tristan McCallum, Technologist for Engineering and the Green Economy at IDA Ireland, will look at ‘How the Digital Transformation is benefiting Irish Industry’.

Anne Bannon, Head of Healthcare & Life Sciences at AIB, will provide an overview of the manufacturing sector and the changing landscape around sustainability while explaining how AIB can assist customers in this area in her presentation –‘Supporting the decarbonisation of the Irish Manufacturing Sector’. Diana Vaz, Renewable Research Technologist at Irish Manufacturing Research, will consider ‘The Role of Renewable Energy Systems (RES) in the decarbonisation of industry’.

Adam Fox, Ireland & UK Business Development Manager at Swisslog, and Brian Cooney, Managing Director of KUKA Ireland, will deliver a comprehensive insight into the future of robotics in the logistics and supply chain industries and wider manufacturing circles during their chat titled ‘What is possible in the realm of autonomous systems? The answer, anything’.

Brendan McAuley, Director at the International Trade Institute, will look at ‘Changes in international trade and what they will mean for your supply chain’.

Engineering Industries Ireland (EII), the Ibec group representing the engineering manufacturing and services sector in Ireland, is the headline Sponsor of the annual Manufacturing & Supply Chain Conference & Exhibition.

As the industry membership body for engineering and manufacturing, Engineering Industries Ireland connects its members to expert knowledge, advice, and supply chain opportunities, supporting a thriving and sustainable sector to compete effectively on both national and world stages.

The National Manufacturing & Supply Chain Conference & Exhibition incorporates several complementary events – all under one roof. The co-located events include: the Automation and Robotics Event; the IOT & Industry 4.0 Expo; the Sustainability Summit; the Supply Chain & Logistics Expo; the High Tech Manufacturing & Precision Engineering Expo; the Digital Transformation in Manufacturing Event; the Pharma and MedTech Expo; and the Lean Productivity and Continuous Improvement Summit. The co-located events within the National Manufacturing & Supply Chain Conference & Exhibition are designed to show visitors how to harness new technology to improve their own business performance.