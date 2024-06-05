Northern Ireland memorial park reopens after £1.7m investment

By Claire Cartmill
Published 5th Jun 2024, 10:16 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2024, 10:16 BST
The Dr Pitt Memorial Park on Belfast’s Newtownards Road has reopened following a £1.7m revamp.

Upgrades to the park include a new playground with inclusive play equipment, a community events space, an upgraded multi-use games area with floodlights, improvements to entrances and new natural stone paths.

Its design was inspired by the nearby shipyards and the area’s maritime heritage.

The Dr Pitt Memorial Park on Belfast’s Newtownards Road has reopened following a £1.7m revamp. (Image credit: Belfast Council)The Dr Pitt Memorial Park on Belfast’s Newtownards Road has reopened following a £1.7m revamp. (Image credit: Belfast Council)
Sinead Grimes, director of property and projects at Belfast City Council, said: "The revitalisation of Pitt Park is a welcome boost for the local community, creating an attractive space for people to relax, play and be active.

"The park's design was heavily influenced by the historical importance of the shipyards to the area. The Yardmen sculpture, featuring three bronze workmen on their way home from ‘the yard’, has been retained and new maritime-themed features have been introduced.

"The play park now has a nautical theme, while a new covered seating area and the park’s lighting columns are painted in the famous yellow of Harland & Wolff’s iconic Samson and Goliath cranes."

The redevelopment was delivered by Belfast City Council and was funded by the Executive Office's Urban Villages Initiative and the Department for Infrastructure.

