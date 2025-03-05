A paw-some 143 Northern Ireland dogs and their owners are competing in this year’s Crufts, the most prestigious canine show of its kind in the world.

Set to be the biggest ever show in its 134-year history, the event at Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre arena will welcome tens of thousands of people from throughout the world over each of the four days.

Officially opening tomorrow (Thursday), the dog show has over 24,000 entries competing in the agility and obedience competitions as well as the show dogs organised by breed. However only one can be named top dog on Sunday in the ‘Best in Show’ category.

Five of the local entries, Aimee Henry and Cockapoo Ezra from Dromara, Rachel Garisch and working border collie Keeper from Crumlin, Ruth Carpenter and German shepherd cross Rock from Rathfriland, Alison Pell and collie Jake from Saintfield and 14-year-old Tori Phair and Maltese cross Hidi from Fermanagh, are also competing in this year’s Northern Ireland obedience dog team. They will be welcomed on stage on Friday and are all hoping for one of the prestigious rosettes.

This year’s managers of the Northern Ireland team are newbies Lisa Craig from Belfast, Ballinahinch native Daisy Mulcahy and Toome’s Helen Boyde who have stepped into the spotlight following the departure of Michael McCartney after an impressive 34-year tenure. Daisy explained: "It’s an honour to help lead this year’s team into the spotlight in the Inter-Regional Obedience competition this year at Crufts.

"We had big shoes to fill following Michael’s departure from the role and it’s been important to us to make him proud, not only because of the legacy he’s left us but because we ourselves and our dogs wouldn’t be where we are today without him.

“We have a fantastic team this year, with some really great handlers. We have handlers from 14-years-old to 66 and from all walks of life including a doctor, schoolgirl, estate keeper, farmer and a senior manager. We also have a variety of breeds from throughout Northern Ireland.

"All the handlers have been coming to Lisburn in preparation for the canine contest and have been working extremely hard for months now.”

As a show of support for the Northern team, the main sponsors were Randox Health in Crumlin and TRM nutrition for animals, Dungannon and various other companies throughout the province including Barking Bistro, Magherafelt and Taggarts Liver Cakes in Ballymoney who have also helped the team.

Also huge thanks the Kennel Club registered local dog training clubs which are Lisburn and District Dog Training Club, Coleraine Dog Training Club, Down District Dog Training Club, Bangor Dog Training Club, Ballyrawer Dog Training Club and City of Belfast Dog Training Club.

Daisy added: “I want to wish our handlers all the very best of luck as they go out onto the green carpet to strut their stuff. We are very proud of them and hope they have fun. Special thanks to all the sponsors, friends and family.

"Northern Ireland only has one vote in the competition, compared to Wales and Scotland that have two, and the Midlands alone have four votes and it really is a chance of a lifetime for these handlers and their pets.

"Getting this far is an amazing achievement and that’s what we need to remember. It’s about taking part and enjoying the experience – getting a rosette at the end is a bone-us. And no matter what happens everyone brings the best dog home.”

