Northern Ireland residents reveal what they would do if they win UK’s biggest EuroMillions jackpot tonight

By Harry Judd
Contributor
Published 3rd Jun 2025, 08:11 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2025, 10:08 BST

With the UK’s biggest-ever lottery jackpot (£199 million) up for grabs in today’s EuroMillions, almost one-fifth (19%) of Northern Ireland residents say they would keep all of their winnings to themselves, making Northern Ireland the second-greediest region in the UK.

The new survey asked the nation: If you won a huge lottery jackpot, how much, if any, would you be willing to share or give away?

Here’s what else the people of Northern Ireland said:

  • Nearly a fifth (18%) of respondents in Northern Ireland said they would give away less than 10% of their winnings, a figure that rises to over 40% among Belfast residents.
  • Only 5% of respondents said they’d share their winnings with close friends only.
  • Under one in ten (8%) of the respondents said they would donate a portion of their winnings to charity, which is well below the national average of 15%.
  • Over a fifth of respondents said they would share, or give away, between 25% - 50% of their winnings.

Findings also shed light on attitudes in other parts of the UK:

Newcastle would take the crown if generosity were measured by how much of a lottery jackpot you’d share. According to our data, one in nine people (11%) in Newcastle said they’d be willing to give away more than half of their winnings, the highest ratio of any city surveyed.

Sheffield and Edinburgh also stood out for their generosity. 94% of respondents in Sheffield and 95% in Edinburgh would be willing to share some of their lottery winnings. This suggests a strong willingness to share or donate winnings in these communities, above the national average of 88%.

