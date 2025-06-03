Northern Ireland residents reveal what they would do if they win UK’s biggest EuroMillions jackpot tonight

With the UK’s biggest-ever lottery jackpot (£199 million) up for grabs in today’s EuroMillions, almost one-fifth (19%) of Northern Ireland residents say they would keep all of their winnings to themselves, making Northern Ireland the second-greediest region in the UK.

The new survey asked the nation: If you won a huge lottery jackpot, how much, if any, would you be willing to share or give away?

Here’s what else the people of Northern Ireland said:

Nearly a fifth (18%) of respondents in Northern Ireland said they would give away less than 10% of their winnings, a figure that rises to over 40% among Belfast residents.

The UK's Greediest Cities

Only 5% of respondents said they’d share their winnings with close friends only.

Under one in ten (8%) of the respondents said they would donate a portion of their winnings to charity, which is well below the national average of 15%.

Over a fifth of respondents said they would share, or give away, between 25% - 50% of their winnings.

Findings also shed light on attitudes in other parts of the UK:

The UK's greediest city

Newcastle would take the crown if generosity were measured by how much of a lottery jackpot you’d share. According to our data, one in nine people (11%) in Newcastle said they’d be willing to give away more than half of their winnings, the highest ratio of any city surveyed.