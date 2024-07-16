Northern Ireland tech founder’s field service company acquired in major deal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In a significant move that underscores Northern Ireland's growing influence in the global tech sector, NI-born entrepreneur Draven McConville has announced the acquisition of his company, Klipboard, by Kerridge Commercial Systems (KCS), a worldwide leader in enterprise resource planning (ERP) and business management software.

Klipboard, founded by McConville, has made a name for itself in the field service management software industry. The company's innovative platform enables businesses to efficiently schedule and manage jobs, improve customer experience, and streamline operations through an all-in-one cloud-based solution.

The acquisition marks a major milestone for the Northern Ireland tech scene, demonstrating the region's capacity to produce world-class software companies capable of attracting international attention.

McConville expressed his excitement about the deal, stating, "I am thrilled to announce our acquisition by KCS. This significant milestone is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication to bringing innovative technology to the field service industry."

"By joining forces with KCS, we are excited to leverage their extensive experience and resources to accelerate product development and market reach," he said.

"This acquisition will enable us to provide even greater value to our customers, helping them achieve new levels of efficiency and success in their operations."

Klipboard's software caters to a wide range of field service workflows, serving customers from FTSE listed companies to SMEs in industries such as fire safety, HVAC, water treatment, plumbing, facilities management, and healthcare equipment servicing. The platform's versatility and effectiveness have positioned it as a leader in its field.

