Northern Ireland to celebrate Equality, Diversity and Inclusion with the inaugural Northern Ireland Hummingbird Awards

The inaugural Northern Ireland Hummingbird Awards have been launched to recognise and celebrate the exceptional efforts of individuals and organisations dedicated to advancing Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI) across the region.

The awards luncheon will take place on Thursday 20th March 2025, at Belfast City Hall, showcasing 10 carefully curated categories designed to honour and celebrate outstanding contributions to EDI in workplaces and communities throughout Northern Ireland.

By celebrating those leading the way in EDI, the awards aim to inspire more organisations and individuals to adopt these principles, paving the way for a more inclusive society.

Research underscores the financial and business value of EDI initiatives, with McKinsey finding that companies prioritising diversity are 120% more likely to achieve their financial goals.

Hummingbird Awards are (L-R): Jude Copeland, Head Judge of the Awards and Legal Review Manager at Cleaver Fulton Rankin Solicitors; Professor Mary Hannon-Fletcher, Dean of Equality, Diversity and Inclusion, Ulster University; Michael Boyd OBE, Director of MB Consulting and Chair of Belfast Healthy Cities; and Alfie Wong MBE, Race and Ethnicity Champion of the NI Civil Service.

Additionally, Deloitte reports that inclusive workplaces experience a 17% boost in employee performance, while diverse teams consistently outperform homogeneous ones in decision-making and innovation.

Speaking about the significance of the awards, Jude Copeland, Head Judge of the Awards and Legal Review Manager at Cleaver Fulton Rankin Solicitors, said: “Promoting Equality, Diversity and Inclusion within workplaces and communities is essential for creating environments where people of all backgrounds and abilities feel valued and empowered.

"The NI Hummingbird Awards provide an important platform to recognise and celebrate the businesses, communities, and individuals who are driving meaningful change, breaking down barriers, and championing excellence—regardless of community background, race, ethnicity, religion, gender, identity, sexual orientation, age, or disability.

"Equitable and inclusive practices are not just the right thing to do; they are vital for fostering creativity, sparking innovation, and driving sustainable business growth. We are proud to launch this event, which not only highlights the importance of EDI but also inspires others to embed these principles into their everyday work and interactions.”

The NI Hummingbird Awards will include categories such as Diverse Employer, recognising organisations that champion diversity at every level, and Workplace EDI Champion, celebrating individuals driving transformative inclusivity.

Other notable categories include Innovation in Accessibility, spotlighting advancements that improve access and inclusion, and Inspirational Role Model, honouring leaders who inspire others to embrace EDI principles.

Launching the awards, Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Micky Murray, said: “We are pleased to host the first Northern Ireland Hummingbird Awards at City Hall and I look forward to hearing about the very real difference people, and workplaces, are making to fostering diversity and inclusion in our city, and across Northern Ireland.

"These awards provide a vital platform to highlight individuals, organisations, and communities that are actively creating spaces where everyone, regardless of their background or circumstances, feels valued and empowered to contribute. It is through such efforts that we can build a society that not only embraces diversity, but thrives because of it.

"I encourage organisations from the public, private, and non-profit sectors to participate and showcase their dedication to these important values. Together, we can create a future where diversity is not just celebrated but forms the foundation of our collective success.”

The inaugural NI Hummingbird Awards are proudly supported by Ulster University and Encirc and are now open to entries from across the public, private, and community sectors.