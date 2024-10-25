Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Down Cathedral is hosting an exhibition of eight memorial quilts - each consisting of unique patches representing individual Protestants and Catholics who were murdered during the Troubles.

The quilts belong to victims group the South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF).

SEFF's Director Kenny Donaldson said: "SEFF is committed to supporting innocen victim and survivors of 'The Troubles' across these Islands and beyond who have been impacted by the terrorism and violence of 'The Troubles'.

"Throughout the memorial quilts displayed, men, women and children from across the community and who were murdered/killed in Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Great Britain and mainland Europe will be remembered".

The key messages of the memorial quilts are: Violence was futile and totally unjustified, Those remembered are wholly innocent, The legacy of those represented will live on amongst those left behind.

Mr Donaldson added: "SEFF's doors are open and welcoming to all innocents; whether victimised by republican or loyalist terrorism or through criminal-based actions committed by members of the security forces. SEFF is not defined by constitutional politics or denominational religion - its' our values that unite us, consistent opposition to violence".

"The quilts were developed by a team of special volunteers within SEFF under the guidance of a project facilitator. The quilts humanise those being remembered who may be said to be ordinary people but who were actually extraordinary to those who they were known to best".

The Quilts which will be displayed are titled, Your Legacy Lives On, A Patchwork of Innocents, Terrorism knows No Borders, Uniting Innocent Victims, Brougher Mountain Innocents Remembered, Though Remembering, We Build Bridges, Lives that Mattered and Diversity in Life, Unity in Remembrance. They will be accompanied by SEFF's Organisational tapestry which relays the story of SEFF over its' first 25 years of operation.

Kenny Donaldson, Chairman of Services at South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF) in Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh stands beside the memorial quilt, Terrorism Knows No Borders.

Mr Donaldson continued: "Each of the Quilt brand titles reflect core messages we wish to represent through the lives being remembered and also honoured.

“The basis for the quilts can be found in comments made by many families, no-one remembers us, no-one cares, we are forgotten. The SEFF Family ALWAYS remembers and will continue to do so in the months and years ahead, thus ensuring that the legacy of innocents and the way in which they chose to live their lives is represented".

"A warm invitation is extended to individuals and groups (including Schools and community organisations) from across the South Down and beyond to visit the Exhibition".