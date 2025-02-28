Northern Ireland’s fastest growing property portal highlights five of the most exclusive homes to hit the market in February 2025

Five of the most exclusive properties brought to the market in February.

Northern Ireland’s fastest growing property portal, HomesNI, highlights five of the most exclusive homes to hit the market in February 2025. This month’s selection showcases a stunning range of top-tier properties, each offering exceptional design, luxury, and location. In no particular order:

1. The Edge

‘The Edge, Sandeel Lane, Orlock, Groomsport.’

A stunning coastal retreat based in the sought after Orlock area, The Edge is perched on a prime clifftop setting, with breathtaking views across the Irish Sea. Brought to the market by Templeton Robinson, this beautifully crafted home, built in 2000, has been designed to maximise its spectacular location. With stylish interiors, the home offers multiple living spaces, including a formal dining room and open plan kitchen, dining, and living area, providing the perfect space for relaxed coastal living. Upstairs, four spacious double bedrooms, three with ensuites and private balconies, capture uninterrupted sea views. Set behind private gates, the home boasts landscaped gardens, patio areas for entertaining, a firepit and even a saltwater tidal rock pool. A prime location just moments from the shoreline, The Edge is a rare seaside gem, worthy of its place on HomesNI’s February Hotlist.

Link: https://homesni.com/property/groomsport/13-trltrl98998/12-sandeel-lane/

Agent: Templeton Robinson

2. Ardara House

‘Ardara House, Ballygowan Road, Comber.’

Set within the distinguished Ardara House, this magnificent first-floor luxury apartment is on the market through John Minnis Estate Agents and offers a rare opportunity to own a piece of history. Originally built in 1882 by the Andrews family, renowned for their connection to the Titanic, this breathtaking 2,400 sq. ft. residence is the largest within the estate. With a sweeping, tree-lined driveway, the property sits on beautifully maintained grounds, featuring mature lawns, native trees, and raised vegetable beds. Inside, the grand entrance hall is a masterpiece of period architecture, complete with a carved and ornate sweeping staircase leading to an impressive open plan kitchen, dining, and living space. Located on the outskirts of Comber, with easy access to Belfast, this apartment seamlessly combines heritage charm with modern living - an exceptional featured on HomesNI and an opportunity not to be missed.

Link: https://homesni.com/property/comber/9-jmcjmc25541/the-andrews-suite-apt-2-ardara-house/

Agent: John Minnis Estate Agents

3. Station Road

‘Station Road, Portstewart‘

Next up, we have a luxurious five-bedroom detached bungalow, located on the edge of Portstewart and along the renowned North West 200 circuit road. Recently renovated and refurbished in 2022, no detail has been overlooked in creating this stunning contemporary family home. Currently on the market with Armstrong Gordon & Co, the property features bright, spacious rooms with a versatile layout designed for comfort and relaxation. Equipped with modern smart technology, including a Hik-Connect CCTV with a smart alarm system and Louvolite reactive blinds in every room. Externally, the property continues to impress with a beautifully designed outdoor living area, featuring Blue Savoy Italian porcelain tiles and granite wall toppings, along with a barbeque house, ideal for entertaining. Situated near a championship golf course, some of Northern Ireland's most popular beaches and a variety of fine dining options, this home offers the perfect blend of luxury and location.

Link: https://homesni.com/property/portstewart/10-asgasg6230/81-station-road/

Agent: Armstrong Gordon & Co

4. Clanbrassil Road

‘Clanbrassil Road, Cultra, Holywood’

Clanbrassil Road, a magnificent, detached residence situated on a mature, private site in the heart of Cultra, Holywood, offers the perfect blend of privacy, luxury, and convenience. Brought to the market by Simon Brien, this stunning home is just minutes from the Royal North of Ireland Yacht Club, Royal Belfast Golf Club, and the picturesque Cultra shoreline with its scenic coastal walks. Built by MG Construction, this 6,000 sq. ft. property is finished to an exceptionally high standard, with traditional design elements including natural stone, a Bangor blue slate roof, and hardwood double-glazed sliding sash windows. The spacious interior features 11-foot ceilings, deep skirtings, cornicing and a range of luxurious details throughout.

The ground floor includes a grand reception hall, drawing room, formal dining room, study, and a large open-plan kitchen with a bespoke Robinsons kitchen. Upstairs, five double bedrooms include a principal suite with a dressing room and en-suite, and a family room/games room with access to a private terrace. Set on beautifully landscaped grounds with automated gates, a sweeping driveway including a triple garage, this exceptional property offers the perfect setting for family living.

Link: https://homesni.com/property/cultra/3-HLW240019/

Agent: Simon Brien

5. Malone Park

‘Malone Park, Belfast‘

The final home to feature in our HomesNI hotlist this month is this charming Victorian Gate Lodge, located in one of South Belfast's most prestigious addresses. Built in the late 1800’s and offering an ideal blend of character and convenience, this beautiful property is currently on the market with Fetherstons Estate Agents. Situated at the Lisburn Road end of Malone Park, close to Balmoral Train Station and with easy access to local amenities, including shops, restaurants, and public transport links, it is perfectly placed for modern living. The property has been thoughtfully extended to provide generous room, while retaining its original charm.

Larger than it looks, the home features a welcoming reception hall, a spacious lounge, bright kitchen/dining area, two well-sized bedrooms and a bathroom featuring a roll-top bath and separate shower. This delightful Gate Lodge provides a rare opportunity to own a piece of Belfast’s history in a highly sought-after location.

Link: https://homesni.com/property/belfast/137-101253013018/1a-malone-park/

Agent: Fetherstons (South Belfast)