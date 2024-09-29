A Northern Ireland grandmother is appealing for help to make her 100th birthday wishes come true.

Portstewart’s Cissie Brown, affectionately known as Nana, would like to raise £1,000 before her century milestone next month.

Born in Ballysally on October 13 1924, Nana is hoping to raise the money in lieu of gifts for ‘Victory Community Primary School’ in Zimbabwe.

Her grandson Marc O’Neill also from Portstewart, along with her family, is trying to make her dream come true by launching a gofundme page..and already over £800 has been donated.

Marc explained: “Nana is always thinking of others. For her 99th birthday, she raised a staggering £970 for Dementia NI in tribute to her late husband and sister who died a day apart in 2022.

“This year, to celebrate her 100th and in lieu of gifts she has decided to raise funds for a charity founded in Coleraine called 'The Learn Association' to support the 'Victory Community Primary School' in Zimbabwe.

“Zimbabwe is a country with a rich history and culture, but it is also a country with many challenges. One of the biggest challenges facing Zimbabwe is education. The country's education system is underfunded and understaffed, which means that many children do not have access to quality learning.

“The Learn Association is dedicated to tackling the challenges facing education in Zimbabwe. They believe that education is the key to a better future, and they are committed to working to improve the quality of education for all Zimbabweans.

"Reaching over £700 already is amazing and we just want to say a huge thanks to those who have donated.”

One of six children, all now deceased, Nana was the much-loved daughter of William O'Neill and Catherine O'Neill nee McKinney.

Marking a 100-years of living and working in the local area, she has only once left Northern Ireland and remains interested in style and fashion.

Marc continued: “Shortly after her birth, her parents and family emigrated to Nova Scotia in Canada however this was short lived - this was Nana's only trip outside of Northern Ireland.

“She attended school in Coleraine and later moved to Portstewart to live in one of the cottages which were eventually knocked down to make way for Housing Executive houses in Enterprise Parade.

“She worked in the Coleraine Shirt and Collar Factory and also worked as a housekeeper for 'Whites of. Whitehaven' in Portstewart and 'Tinsley's' who also owned a shop in Portstewart.

"She married Robert 'Bobby' Brown from Coleraine and had one son, David. Bobby worked for Ulsterbus as a bus painter and they enjoyed the perks of free bus/rail travel with excursions to Portrush/Coleraine/Derry City and Belfast.

“In her later life, she was a dedicated Nana and babysat her three grandchildren Karen, David and Marc as well as her six great grandchildren.

“She was, and remains, interested in style and fashion. She has quite the collection of clothing, most of which was bought in her favourite local clothes shop on the Promenade which remains open today - Mullan's Fashion.

“She enjoyed her daily walk 'down the prom' and enjoyed chatting with everyone she met. She was also a local parishioner of Agherton Parish Church of Ireland in Portstewart

“Sadly, her mobility in recent years has declined and unfortunately, hasn't been able to get out and about as much as she'd like. Despite her problems, she is blessed to be living independently in her own home supported by her amazing daughter-in-law, Anne and her team of wonderful carers.”

Looking forward to celebrating this milestone birthday surrounded by her family and friends in Portstewart, Nana is also excited to receive her telegram from His Majesty The King.

However, revealing the secret to her long-life and youthful looks, Marc added: “She prides herself in having hardly any wrinkles and has had a daily skin routine for as long as I can remember. Credit to Loreal!

"She also credits not smoking or drinking alcohol as the secret to a long life!”

Nana Brown pictured with her much-love family. Included is son David, daughter-in-law, Anne, granddaughter Karen, grandson Marc, great grandson Jacob and great granddaughter, India

Nana Brown as a child over 90 years ago

Nana Brown and her husband, Bobby on their wedding day