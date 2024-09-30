Portstewart’s Cissie Brown, affectionately known as Nana, would like to raise £1,000 before her century milestone this month. Born in Ballysally on October 13 1924, Nana is hoping to raise the money in lieu of gifts for ‘Victory Community Primary School’ in Zimbabwe.

Her grandson Marc O’Neill, also from Portstewart, along with her family, is trying to make her dream come true by launching a GoFundMe page. Marc explained: “Nana is always thinking of others. For her 99th birthday, she raised a staggering £970 for Dementia NI in tribute to her late husband and sister who died a day apart in 2022.

“This year, to celebrate her 100th and in lieu of gifts she has decided to raise funds for a charity founded in Coleraine called 'The Learn Association' to support the 'Victory Community Primary School' in Zimbabwe.

“Zimbabwe is a country with a rich history and culture, but it is also a country with many challenges. One of the biggest challenges facing Zimbabwe is education. The country's education system is underfunded and understaffed, which means that many children do not have access to quality learning.

“The Learn Association is dedicated to tackling the challenges facing education in Zimbabwe. They believe that education is the key to a better future, and they are committed to working to improve the quality of education for all Zimbabweans.

“Reaching over £700 already is amazing and we just want to say a huge thanks to those who have donated.”

One of six children, all now deceased, Nana was the much-loved daughter of William O'Neill and Catherine O'Neill nee McKinney.

Marking 100 years of living and working in the local area, she has only once left Northern Ireland and remains interested in style and fashion.

Marc continued: “Shortly after her birth, her parents and family emigrated to Nova Scotia in Canada however this was short lived – this was Nana's only trip outside of Northern Ireland.

“She worked in the Coleraine Shirt and Collar Factory and also worked as a housekeeper for Whites of Whitehaven in Portstewart and Tinsley's who also owned a shop in Portstewart.

“She married Robert 'Bobby' Brown from Coleraine and had one son, David.”

