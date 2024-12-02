Northern Regional College celebrates success at SkillBuild National Final 2024

Northern Regional College is proud to announce that two of its students have excelled at the prestigious SkillBuild National Final 2024, held at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

Competing among the best young construction talent in the UK, Jeremiasz Guzik and Charlie Fleck both secured bronze medals in the categories of Carpentry and Joinery, respectively.

Five apprentices from Northern Regional College participated in this year’s SkillBuild competition, representing the College with outstanding dedication and skill.

The students were supported by their employers, including prominent companies such as Mivan, McCue Fit, White Rock Log Cabins and guided by expert lecturers from the College.

Jermemiasz Guizk Carpentry

Organised by the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB), SkillBuild is the UK’s largest multi-trade skills competition, showcasing exceptional talent in trades such as bricklaying, dry lining, and carpentry. The event featured intense challenges, with competitors tasked to complete intricate projects designed by an expert judging panel within an 18-hour timeframe, adhering to rigorous health and safety standards.

This year’s SkillBuild National Final attracted over 1,500 visitors, providing a platform to highlight the breadth of career opportunities available within the construction industry.

Helen Hampsey, Assistant Curriculum Director at Northern Regional College, who attended the competition in Milton Keynes, commented: "It was inspiring to witness the incredible talent and determination of Jeremiasz and Charlie firsthand.

"Their dedication and professionalism, along with the outstanding support provided by our lecturers and their employers, showcase the exceptional standard of training and opportunities available at Northern Regional College. Competitions like SkillBuild highlight the vital role of partnerships between education and industry in shaping the next generation of skilled professionals."

Pic 1 - Northern Regional College student Charlie Fleck from Ballymena who secured a bronze medal in Joinery at the prestigious SkillBuild National Final 2024

Barry Neilson OBE, Chief Executive of CITB NI, also praised the participants: "Huge congratulations to all the competitors, it is a fantastic achievement to compete at this level and be ambassadors for the colleges, employers and their trades.

"At a time when the industry is going through a skills shortage, it’s vital that we support this next generation of talent and encourage them to pursue their passions.”

The students’ success underscores Northern Regional College’s commitment to fostering skilled professionals who will play a critical role in addressing the industry’s skills gap.

Looking ahead, preparations are underway for the 2025 SkillBuild NI Inter-Campus Competitions in January/February and the Regional Final in Spring 2025. These events will provide aspiring tradespeople with further opportunities to showcase their expertise.

Northern Regional College is a leading regional provider of further and higher education in Northern Ireland, offering innovative, industry-focused programmes designed to equip students with the skills and knowledge required to excel in their chosen careers.