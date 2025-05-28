Nursing Excellence: Bridgeview, Toomebridge Named Nursing Home of the Year

Bridgeview Nursing Home, located in Toomebridge, was recently named Residential Care Home / Nursing Home of the Year at the Private Healthcare Excellence Awards, held on 17th May at the Crowne Plaza, Belfast.

Attended by more than 350 finalists and guests from all over Ireland, Bridgeview stood out for its dedication to high-quality care, commitment to residents’ wellbeing, and outstanding staff engagement. The award recognises Bridgeview's exceptional service to its residents, many of whom live with learning disabilities and complex care needs.

Bridgeview benefits from a loyal and dedicated team of 88 staff members. This consistent and compassionate team plays a key role in delivering person-centred care and fostering a warm, supportive environment for residents and their families.

Commenting on the award win, Director of Bridgeview Nursing Home, Patricia Casement, said:

Staff Nurse, Ester Ali; Director, Patricia Casement (centre), both of Bridgeview Private Nursing Home in Toomebridge, pictured with Dr. Carla Devlin at the Private Healthcare Excellence Awards, held at the Crowne Plaza, Belfast.

"We are absolutely thrilled to receive this award. It is a testament to the commitment of our team, who go above and beyond every single day to deliver care with empathy, respect, and professionalism.”

“This recognition belongs to every staff member who makes Bridgeview the award-winning nursing home it is.”

Further commenting on the award win, Staff Nurse, Ester Ali, said:

“This award means so much to all of us.”

“It reflects the hard work, compassion, and dedication that every member of our team brings to Bridgeview each day. We care about our residents, and it’s incredibly rewarding to see that commitment recognised.”

Bridgeview continues to seek individuals who are passionate about making a meaningful difference in the lives of others.

Bridgeview is recruiting now for a Nurse, two Healthcare Assistants and a Housekeeper. They welcome those who share its vision of excellence in nursing and care.