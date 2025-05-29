Oasis Travel and MSC Cruises Set Sail with BSPA at the Arena

Oasis Travel and MSC Cruises are proud to announce their sponsorship of BSPA at the Arena event, set to take place on Sunday 15th June at the SSE Arena, Belfast.

The production, delivered by the Belfast School of Performing Arts (BSPA) will see over 700 young performers take to the stage in a dazzling display of music, drama, and dance. Celebrating the BSPA’s 15-year anniversary, the concert highlights the creativity, energy and talent of Northern Ireland’s youth.

Tina McVeigh, Director of BSPA, explains, "We’re thrilled to have the support of Oasis Travel and MSC Cruises for this very special event. Their partnership along with local print company Signature Works, enables us to create a truly memorable experience for our young performers, one that not only celebrates their talent but also nurtures their personal growth and love of performing arts. It’s a powerful reminder of what can be achieved when the arts and business communities come together."

Oasis Travel, Northern Ireland’s largest independent travel agency, and MSC Cruises, a leader in innovative and sustainable cruising, are united in their commitment to supporting local communities and nurturing the next generation of talent.

Pictured at the sponsor launch of BSPA at the Arena are (from L-R) Wendy Cameron, Regional Sales Manager Scotland & Northern Ireland at MSC Cruises; Scott McCabe, Managing Director at Oasis Travel, Josef Dickson, Marha McCaul, Suzana Araujo, Students at the BSPA, Peter Corry MBE, Artistic Director at the BSPA, Tina McVeigh, Director of BSPA, Peter McConvey, Director of Signature Works and Alison Hamilton, Marketing Manager at Oasis Travel.

Scott McCabe, Managing Director of Oasis Travel, said; "We are delighted to support BSPA at the Arena alongside our valued partners MSC Cruises. At Oasis Travel, we believe in creating unforgettable experiences, and this event does just that - for performers, families, and audiences alike."

Wendy Cameron, Regional Sales Manager Scotland & Northern Ireland at MSC Cruises added: "It’s wonderful to have the opportunity to support initiatives that inspire young people and bring communities together. BSPA at the Arena is an extraordinary event, and we’re proud to be involved with Oasis Travel in backing such a fantastic celebration of youth and the arts."

Under the artistic direction of Peter Corry MBE, BSPA at the Arena promises to be a high-energy, professionally staged production that reflects the hard work and passion of its young cast, supported by an expert creative team.