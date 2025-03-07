Oasis Travel sets sail with investment and new MD

Northern Ireland’s largest locally owned independent travel agency group, Oasis Travel, has entered the final phase of its 2025 growth plans, following a £150,000 investment in the business and the appointment of Scott McCabe as Managing Director.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After 40 years leading the company, Founder, Sandra Corkin, will transition to the role of Executive Director, where she will oversee Destinations and Client Experience. The family-led ethos of Oasis Travel remains strong, with Sandra’s son, Scott McCabe, stepping into the Managing Director role following several years of project management within the company.

Demonstrating confidence in its future, Oasis Travel has invested £150,000 to enhance its branch network, brand presence, and technology. The company has also completed refurbishment projects at its headquarters in Lisburn, as well as its Ballyhackamore, Bangor and Royal Hillsborough branches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his new role as MD of Oasis Travel, Scott McCabe explains: “Travel has always been part of my life, and working alongside my mum in this business has been an incredible journey. Sandra and the team have built a phenomenal travel agency - one that feels like family, with many of our team having been with us for years.

(L-R) Founder, Sandra Corkin, will transition to the role of Executive Director and Scott McCabe, will step into the Managing Director role following several years of project management within the company.

“It’s an honour to take on the role of Managing Director, leading Oasis Travel, as we embrace new technologies, redefine the travel experience, and adapt to the evolving ways that people from Northern Ireland explore the world. With Sandra continuing to drive our travel expertise and our senior team in place, my focus is on ensuring the business remains strong, innovative, and ready for the future as we move into the next chapter of Oasis Travel’s journey.”

Founded by Sandra Corkin in 1984 in Lisburn, Oasis Travel has grown into one of Northern Ireland’s most respected travel providers. Celebrating its 40th anniversary last year, the business remains a leader in luxury, long-haul, and cruise travel, with eight branches across the country.

Sandra Corkin, Executive Director, Oasis Travel adds: “Travel is my first love. We’ve built our business by being experts on global travel for decades and our well-travelled consultants have personally experienced the destinations they recommend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As I step into the role of Executive Director, I’m delighted to focus on what I love most—exploring new destinations and creating unforgettable experiences for our customers. Working alongside Scott and the team, I’m excited to see how, under his leadership, we continue to develop and grow the business in the years ahead."