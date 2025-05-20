Omagh gym, made fit for the future, thanks to Go Succeed

The future is looking strong for a Co Tyrone based entrepreneur whose gym has experienced an influx of new bookings after she received assistance from the Council led Go Succeed service.

Personal trainer and class instructor Melanie B Jones is the founder of MelFitness, where she works with members to meet their lifestyle goals, build confidence and self-esteem through a range of fitness programmes.

Originally from Zambia, Melanie moved to Northern Ireland aged 18 before raising a family and launching MelFitness in 2022.

“Coming from Africa, we grew up outdoors and were incredibly active, so fitness is something which has always come naturally to me. This coupled with raising two children on my own has taught me grit, resilience, and the true meaning of strength – which is more than how many kg you can lift in the gym,” she said.

“I wanted to use my experience and life lessons to help others tap into the belief that they, too, can do hard things. So, after the kids left school, I returned to my studies and gained personal training qualifications. Working for a number of years, I grew in confidence and that is when I decided to set up MelFitness – a space where people come to feel stronger, both mentally and physically, build confidence, and feel more like themselves again.”

With around 60 members, MelFitness provides one-on-one personal training, and a range of group classes from strength and condition to Pilates.

Melanie added: “I work with people from all backgrounds but have a particular passion for women in their 30s, 40s, and over, experiencing the perimenopause.

“Not everyone is comfortable going to a public gym, so what I try to create is small supportive spaces, either alone or in groups, where we can build each other, create a community and reach our fitness and conditioning goals together.”

Hearing about Go Succeed through her own clients, Melanie reached out to the service through Fermanagh and Omagh District Council and has received assistance on digital marketing that she said has had a transformative impact.

“I contacted Go Succeed as I knew that I needed assistance with digital marketing both in terms of my website and social media presence.

"The support I received has been incredible. They helped me create a website that serves as the perfect shop window for my business - and it’s already led to an influx of enquiries from new members."

On future plans, Melanie said her business is now on a “really strong footing”.

“I really want to grow and expand the gym here in Omagh, creating employment for local people and also giving more people the opportunity to grow in their personal journey alongside us,” she said.

Go Succeed services are delivered completely free of charge via each of Northern Ireland’s 11 councils.

Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Councillor John McClaughry said: “We are proud to support entrepreneurs like Melanie through the Go Succeed service. Her passion, drive, and commitment to supporting others through fitness is a fantastic example of the kind of innovation and community spirit that is typical of the Fermanagh and Omagh district.

“It’s rewarding to see how targeted support in areas like digital marketing can have a real and immediate impact on business growth, and we look forward to seeing MelFitness go from strength to strength.”