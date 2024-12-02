One of Belfast’s biggest independent Christmas Markets returns

Vault Artist Studio’s Christmas market, one of Belfast’s largest independent Christmas Markets, returns on December 7-8 (11-5pm) to a stunning venue: Carlisle Memorial Church in north Belfast, thanks to a continuing partnership with Belfast Buildings Trust (BBT).

The popular market’s future had been uncertain as the group recently relocated to two new premises, in Victoria Street and the old Shankill Mission Building, neither of which have the capacity to host the two-day event that has grown significantly over recent years.

With yet another move in the offing, as a result of the lack of permanent artist studios spaces in Belfast, we are delighted to continue our partnership with Belfast Buildings Trust to host the market in Carlisle Memorial Church.

Over the course of the weekend, the festive market, free and open to all, will feature 60+ stalls per day of Belfast’s best independent artists selling everything from jewellery; original paintings, fine art prints and photographs; ceramics and porcelain; wooden bowls and stoneware; books and zines; t-shirts, clothes and totes; fashion accessories; wax melts, diffusers and candles; textiles; vintage items and antiques; and much more.

Doggies on leads welcome! (And children of course).

It is a chance to pick up a gift for a loved one (or to treat yourself) that you won’t find elsewhere – and to ease yourself into the Christmas period in a spectacular setting.

Vault’s performing arts line-up of roving performers, in-house DJ, and much-loved Christmas Elves, will be on hand to keep you entertained and informed. The hugely-popular raffle, already running, will continue on both days.

Meanwhile several food stalls and trucks will provide Filipino spring rolls, vegan snacks, and poutine. There will be stalls selling hot chocolate, tea and coffee and the Sunflower will provide drinks – your chance to drink in church! Dogs on leads allowed.

Vault Chairperson, Linda McBurney said: "We’re delighted to continue our partnership with Belfast Buildings Trust, an organisation with whom we share many aims, and to work in this part of the city again especially at a time when yet another studio move hangs over our organisation. Our vibrant Christmas Market gives us a huge boost as well as to all of the independent makers who join us over the course of the weekend."

Shane Quinn, Development Director of BBT, said: “Our work at Belfast Buildings Trust is all about using and reusing what makes Belfast special. It’s especially good, then, to work with the team at Vault, given their uniqueness to the city. The Vault Christmas Market is part of us working, along with others, to put creativity at the heart of how we reuse Belfast's historic buildings.”

Vault Artist Studios, comprising over 100 multidisciplinary artists all based in Belfast, is delighted to stage this free event which is open to all - including dogs! (on leashes please).

Further information:

Vault Christmas Market runs from 7-8 December, 11am – 5pm at Carlisle Memorial Church.

Watch out for the Grinch - been known to interfere with people's stalls!

The former church is at 8 Carlisle Circus, Belfast, BT14 6AT.

The area is well served by public transport; parking is available at the Mater Hospital, Kent St, and Millfield.

Vault Artist Studios is the largest provider of affordable multi-disciplinary studios in NI.