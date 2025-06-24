One thousand businesses call for year-round late-night transport provision

Belfast City Centre Night Czar, Michael Stewart, launched an open letter to the First and Deputy First Ministers calling for the funding of year-round late-night bus and rail services 52 weekends a year in Belfast.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now closed, 1002 businesses and organisations including NI Chamber, Odessey Trust, BWUH Ltd., Visit Belfast, CastleCourt Shopping Centre and Eventsec have signed the letter, highlighting to the Executive how important enhanced transport provision is to sustain and grow Belfast’s night-time economy.

Michael was accompanied by the city’s three BIDs as the signatures were handed over to Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly on the steps of Parliament Buildings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chair of Northern Ireland Assembly's Committee for the Economy, Phillip Brett MLA, was also in attendance, along with Chair of the Infrastructure Committee, Deborah Erskine MLA, Matthew O’Toole MLA, and David Honeyford MLA.

Chris McCracken LQ BID, Phillip Brett MLA, Martina Connolly Belfast One, Belfast City Centre Night Czar Michael Stewart, Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, Damien Corr CQ BID

Michael said that reliable, late-night transport should be considered a necessity, yet Belfast is the only capital city in the UK without a consistent late-night transport offering.

He explained: “I’m not surprised by the level of support the letter has received. I’ve been engaging extensively with a wide range of organisations across the sector over the last year or so, and it’s clear there is a shared demand for improvement.

"Translink has already made a business case for these services, highlighting feasibility and benefits, and this past Christmas, a pilot revealed that over 17,000 passengers relied on late-night transport services, demonstrating that this is a viable investment as opposed to a cost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Reliable, late-night bus and rail services are not an expensive convenience, but a necessity for sustaining and growing Belfast’s valuable night-time economy. Enhancements would ensure the safety and accessibility of nighttime workers and patrons, support businesses to attract more footfall, and bring greater consumer confidence in Belfast’s position as a thriving city with a vibrant after-dark offering.”

Belfast City Centre Night Czar Michael Stewart and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly

As a major driver for wealth creation, jobs and taxation, Northern Ireland’s night-time economy accounts for approximately 40,000 employees, and consists of 5,000 separate businesses across the region.

A Stormont Assembly debate in March, brought by the chair of the Economy Committee, Philip Brett, saw all political parties present express their strong and total support for extended services.

Rob McConnell, Chief Executive of BWUH Ltd., the operators of ICC Belfast, Waterfront Hall and Ulster Hall, said: “I commend Michael and the city’s three BIDs for their efforts on this cause. We understand first-hand how important transport is within the night-time mix. The events we host across entertainments and business are an essential driver of economic success for the city and the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Yet as it stands, the lack of provision presents barriers for audiences. Furthermore, with Belfast being the only UK capital city to not have late-night services, we’re not operating on a level playing field with our nearest competitors.”

Following a competitive process, Michael became Night Czar in June 2024 to serve as a voice for the industry. He was appointed by the city centre’s three BIDs - LQ BID, CQ BID and Belfast One. The BIDs, alongside the Department for the Economy and Tourism NI, have commissioned a new £60k research project to examine the value of Northern Ireland’s night-time economy and provide recommendations. Findings are due to be released later this year.

Chris McCracken, Managing Director of LQ BID, and chair of Belfast’s Purple Flag Steering Group is confident the research would further highlight the importance of investment in late night transport.

He said: “This is the first research of its kind. We anticipate the findings will significantly enhance the focus of our decision-makers on the night-time economy and improve effective policy making to protect jobs, and Belfast’s reputation as a destination both locally and internationally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Belfast is a thriving city – this year we celebrated the renewal of our Purple Flag status for the fifth year in a row, recognising our commitment to providing a vibrant night-time economy. However, there are challenges that are preventing us from reaching the full potential of the city after dark. We must all share in the long-term vision and recognise that the economic, cultural and social fabric of our city is defined by our night-time economy.”

It is hoped that the handover of the signatures will mobilise The Executive Office to action the clear demand from businesses and provide an update on likely funding before the end of 2025.