Openreach charity cycle celebrates five years of success, raising £30,000 for Marie Curie

The annual Openreach Charity Cycle has successfully celebrated its fifth anniversary, reaching a milestone of raising over £30,000 for local charity Marie Curie and making a positive impact on the lives of those in need.

The 2024 event saw more than fifty cyclists from Openreach embark on a challenging 30-mile route which started at Ardglass Golf Club and took the cyclists through the scenic roads of the village, while also passing through Chapeltown, Kilclief, Minerstown and Rossglass Beach. The challenge was in aid of Marie Curie, a renowned charity that provides vital care and support to people living with terminal illnesses and their families.

Marie Curie has been the chosen charity for this event since it began five years ago when it was set up as a staff wellbeing activity. Since then, the Openreach Charity Cycle has turned into a yearly gathering that has taken place in a number of locations in Northern Ireland, including the Northwest, Fermanagh and Mid-Ulster.

Funding was given via online donations, while contractor sponsorships helped to raise money too. This year, the event raised an impressive £5,846, which has been donated to help contribute to Marie Curie’s vital work in providing essential support to individuals and families facing terminal illnesses.

Pictured L-R: Celebrating this latest achievement are Lauren McGaughey (Acting Director at Openreach NI), Garret Kavanagh (Director at Openreach NI), Anne Hannan (Partnerships Manager, Marie Curie), and lead support on the Openreach Reach NI Cycling Committee, Sean McGurk (Senior Manager, Customer Planning & Infrastructure at Openreach).

Leading up to the event, cyclists of all abilities participated in group training sessions, with some tackling their very first ride. This inclusive spirit extended to the event itself, bringing together a group of Openreach office staff, field engineers, contract sponsors, and charity representatives, fostering a strong sense of community.

Openreach is dedicated to fostering a thriving workplace actively promoting mental health and wellbeing, evidenced by the success of their annual Wellbeing Calendar.

Commenting on the success of the event, Lauren McGaughey, Acting Director at Openreach Northern Ireland, shared, "We are really committed to supporting our local communities. Seeing our teams come together for this great cause year after year is one of the highlights of our well-being calendar. The generosity of our sponsors and supporters has made this event a brilliant success."

This year, the charity cycle will take place on June 4 with Marie Curie continuing to be Openreach’s chosen charity. Openreach aims to further expand the Charity Cycle event, attracting more participants and raising even more funds.

Anne Hannan, Partnership Manager at Marie Curie, expressed her sincere gratitude, stating, "The continued support from Openreach is invaluable. The annual Charity Cycle is a remarkable initiative that makes a real difference to the lives of people living with terminal illnesses across Northern Ireland."