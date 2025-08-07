Openyourmind sponsorship from Dunluce Lodge

Dunluce Lodge is proud to sponsor Hummingbird’s #Openyourmind campaign.

A collaboration between the R&A and Hummingbird Causeway, the campaign aims to provide new opportunities for growth and engagement in local communities and challenge the norms in traditional mental health service provision.

Hummingbird Causeway provides individuality to the needs of everyone and goes the extra mile to ensure excellent care, in much the same way Dunluce Lodge treats its guests to genuine Irish hospitality.

Dunluce Lodge will soon be hosting an afternoon event for the campaign in its private annex, The Stookan.