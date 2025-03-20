Orchardville urges government investment in employment support for people with disabilities

Orchardville is calling on the government to invest in sustained employment support for people with learning disabilities and autism, ensuring they have the necessary resources to find and maintain meaningful work.

Through its community inclusion, employment, and training services, Orchardville works daily with individuals who have learning disabilities and autism, many of whom receive Personal Independence Payment (PIP). The organisation sees firsthand that these individuals have strong ambitions to work.

For many, PIP serves its intended purpose—enhancing independence by funding transport to work, fostering social connections, and improving mental well-being.

However, employment opportunities must be accompanied by the right support structures. Without proper assistance, many individuals face barriers to entering the workforce. Orchardville urges the government to invest in organisations that provide tailored employment support, ensuring that people with disabilities can transition successfully into work.

Orchardville Chief Executive, Cara Cash-Marley calls for investment in employment support for people with disabilities

“We have over 25 years of experience of supporting people with learning disability and autism to prepare for and secure employment using the internationally recognised and highly successful supported employment model.”

“Orchardville has supported 450 people with a learning disability or autism into employment,” said Cara Cash-Marley, CEO of Orchardville. “It is a misconception to assume that those receiving PIP or other benefits do not want to work. With the right support, they can and do contribute meaningfully to the workforce. The government must invest in long-term solutions that empower individuals rather than create additional uncertainty.”

Orchardville is also calling on employers to recognise the value of hiring people with disabilities. By embracing a diverse and inclusive workforce, businesses can unlock potential, drive innovation and positive change within their organisations and society as a whole.