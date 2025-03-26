Having developed and refined their concept over several years, two Belfast businessmen are set to launch 18Ireland ahead of The 153rd Open at Royal Portrush Golf Club this July

With the eyes of the golfing world firmly focused on Northern Ireland this summer, two Belfast businessmen have launched a new venture poised to make playing a round at the country’s outstanding golf courses more accessible than ever.

Mark Faloon and Gary O’Hara have founded 18Ireland, a premium, all-inclusive golf tour operator designed to provide short-stay visitors with everything they need to enjoy a top-tier golfing experience in Northern Ireland.

The company offers luxury transport to and from up to 48 golf courses, premium golf equipment hire, and, if required, overnight accommodation.

While other golf tour operators exist, Mark believes 18Ireland’s unique offering will shine a brighter light on the breadth and quality of courses available in Northern Ireland.

He said: “Northern Ireland has an incredible variety of golf courses that are often overlooked. Our one-stop-shop, ‘turn up and play’ model is unique, and we are confident it will appeal to both golfing groups and visitors who may not have initially planned a golf trip but want to experience our world-class courses while they’re here.”

Co-founder Gary O’Hara echoes this sentiment, noting both he and Mark have extensive industry expertise.

He explained: “With more than 40 years of local golfing knowledge, we’ve curated an unparalleled selection of courses that cater to both seasoned golfers and beginners alike.

Mark Faloon and Gary O'Hara on the green

“Our service is perfect for cruise passengers, conference delegates, or anyone visiting friends and family who want to fit in a round of golf without the hassle of planning.”

To enhance customers experience, 18Ireland has partnered with Mizuno Golf, an internationally renowned brand supplying premium golf equipment for hire. A collaboration both men believe shows the strength of their business.

Gary continued: “For such an illustrious brand to immediately recognise the strength of our offering and partner with us is fantastic. It underscores the quality and credibility of what we are bringing to the market.”

Having developed and refined their concept over several years, Mark and Gary saw the perfect opportunity to launch ahead of The 153rd Open at Royal Portrush Golf Club this July.

Mark Faloon and Gary O'Hara of 18Ireland with some of their Mizuno golf equipment

Mark stated: “The Open returning to Northern Ireland presents a second chance to truly maximise the economic benefits of hosting such a major sporting event. When The Open was last here in 2019, the Covid-19 pandemic limited the expected economic return but this time we are determined to help visitors make the most of their trip and showcase Northern Ireland’s golfing excellence.

“The response from Tourism NI, Visit Belfast, and Visit Derry has been overwhelmingly positive. Tourism NI’s golf division has been instrumental in introducing us to clubs and accommodation partners, while Visit Belfast has helped us tap into the conference and cruise markets. Their enthusiasm further reinforces our belief that there’s a real demand for what we offer.”

One unique aspect of 18Ireland’s offering is the concept of cluster golf, which will allow visitors to play multiple courses, across Northern Ireland, at a better value.

Gary said: “Tourism NI has entrusted us with the management of cluster golf in Northern Ireland. If a visitor wants to play three rounds of golf, they can choose from a selection of five courses and receive a bundled package at a discounted rate.

“We’ve had a great response from the golf courses we have spoken to so far. When we explain our offering there is a lot of surprise that no one else is doing this and they are keen to work with us.

“Our service not only brings golfers to clubs but also gives them another premium experience to offer their guests.

Keen to get their plans off the ground and with a strong desire to pursue this venture without the help of an external investor, who would seek an equity stake in the company in return, the pair sought to understand their finance options.

As a pre-trade company with a substantial initial outlay required to make the business viable, options were limited.

It was Go Succeed, a go-to source for expert business advice led by Northern Ireland’s 11 local councils and delivered through Local Enterprise Agencies, that directed Mark and Gary to the British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans programme.

The programme provides government-backed personal loans to individuals looking to start or grow a business in the UK.

In addition to finance, successful applicants can receive 12 months of free mentoring and access to business resources to help them succeed. The loan is unsecured so there is no need to put forward any assets or guarantors to support an application.

All owners or partners in a business can individually apply for up to £25,000 each, with a maximum of £100,000 available per business.

Having secured a loan of £20,000 each, Mark said the Start Up Loans programme has allowed to business to become a reality in a way both he and Gary are comfortable with.

He added: “The £40,000 the programme has provided us with is invaluable. We simply could not have done without it. We had a comprehensive business plan in place and Enterprise NI helped guide us through the loan application process. There was nothing that was too complicated, but they were always there to offer any assistance.

“It was a very streamlined process. Once we sent the completed application form in, we had an answer in a couple of weeks, and it wasn’t long before the money was in our account.

“We now have an office in Duncrue and all the things we need to make a success of this business. The British Business Bank also provide access to mentoring and other business resources that will be of great use to us going forward.”

Enterprise NI CEO, Michael McQuillan said the organisation is thrilled to be able to help 18Ireland become a success: “At Enterprise NI, we're committed to supporting entrepreneurs like Mark Faloon and Gary O’Hara, who are passionate about promoting the best of Northern Ireland’s golfing landscape to their clients.

“18Ireland is a fantastic example of how entrepreneurs in Northern Ireland can access our support to get started on their business journey.

“We look forward to watching the business go from strength to strength and providing relevant support and guidance as required.

“Enterprise NI is committed to providing the right support at the right time to aspiring entrepreneurs and business owners.”