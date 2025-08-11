Over half of Belfast shoppers admit to seeing delivery drivers more than their own family, survey reveals

Belfast residents speak to the delivery drivers more than any other city in the UK

Belfast has emerged as a city that really values its home deliveries, with new research revealing that almost eight in 10 Belfast shoppers regularly talk to their delivery drivers, and over half (54%) see their delivery drivers more often than their own family.

The survey, carried out by logistics careers initiative Generation Logistics, highlights how delivery drivers have become familiar welcome faces in the daily lives of Belfast residents. And with 85% of us now shopping online regularly*¹, these interactions go beyond dropping off parcels, but rather offer moments of community to shoppers and drivers alike.

The data shows that over half of people in Belfast (54%) see their delivery drivers more often than they see their own family members*. This includes 57% who see delivery drivers more frequently than their parents and nearly a third (29%) who see them more often than their own children*. These figures reflect not only the rise in home deliveries, but also the valuable role that drivers play in people’s daily routines.

For many Belfast locals, delivery drivers often go the extra mile to help, leaving long-lasting impressions. When asked to share those standout moments, one Belfast resident recalled: “The driver was so kind to drop off the delivery at a different location because I was held up somewhere.”*

These local experiences tie into a larger national trend, as around 27 million Brits (40%) see their delivery drivers more than their own family members*. The survey also found that 9% of people now receive more than five deliveries a week*, underlining the growing dependence on delivery services.

Bethany Windsor, Programme Director at Generation Logistics, commented:“Belfast residents’ reactions to home deliveries demonstrate just how delivery drivers are becoming trusted, familiar faces in their communities, and that their role stretches much further than just delivering parcels. From small gestures to going the extra mile in times of need, these drivers are building connections, fostering trust, and making a real difference and are the unsung heroes that keep daily life moving on.

