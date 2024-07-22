Over £3,000 raised for East Belfast Orange Arch

By William Craig
Contributor
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 09:14 BST
A street collection was held in aid of the East Belfast Orange Arch Committee on the evening of July 1st, 2024 during the Somme Commemoration Parade in East Belfast.

The committee are pleased to announce that £3,017.12 was raised and thank the community for their generosity.

The committee are grateful to all those who donated.

