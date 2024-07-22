Over £3,000 raised for East Belfast Orange Arch
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A street collection was held in aid of the East Belfast Orange Arch Committee on the evening of July 1st, 2024 during the Somme Commemoration Parade in East Belfast.
The committee are pleased to announce that £3,017.12 was raised and thank the community for their generosity.
The committee are grateful to all those who donated.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.