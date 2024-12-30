Great Britain's Claire Taggart, who has been made an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) in the New Year Honours list, for services to Boccia. Photo: ParalympicsGB/PA Wire

​Paralympian Claire Taggart has been made an MBE in the King’s New Year Honours list for her services to the sport of boccia.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The Larne woman has been described as a truly inspirational individual for how she has overcome medical challenges to rise to the top of her sport.

She was diagnosed with the life-changing condition of Dystonia at the age of just 16. Despite that, and with a steely determination and single minded resolve, she has excelled as a Paralympian. Claire is now a multi-medal winning international athlete and Paralympian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She first tried boccia as a pupil of Larne Grammar School, in the few short years between 2015 and now she has taken the boccia world by storm, beginning with two gold medals in the Boccia European Team and Pairs Championship.

Her success led directly to her selection for the GB Paralympic Team for the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio making her the first athlete from Northern Ireland to compete in Boccia at Paralympic level.

In 2019 she had nine medal winning performances in Individual and team events. By July 2022, she had cemented her position as one of the world’s strongest boccia players, winning her first-ever World Cup.