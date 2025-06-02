Parkinson’s UK thanks Belfast Group volunteers as part of Volunteers’ Week

Parkinson’s UK in Northern Ireland is celebrating local Belfast volunteers this week as part of the national Volunteers’ Week campaign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of local people volunteer at their Belfast Group, which provides friendship, information and entertainment for people living with Parkinson's and their loved ones.

Andrew Walsh is a helper with the Belfast group where he orders and displays the information leaflets, helps to set up the room and organises teas and coffees. Andrew came to Belfast from Scotland to be near family after his own Parkinson's diagnosis and he explained: "Since moving here, I have volunteered with Parkinson's UK and found it a great way to meet people and form friendships as well as helping whoever I can who has been diagnosed with Parkinson's.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sometimes people appreciate having someone else to share how they are feeling and the local group provides that support for carers as well as their family members.”

Andrew Walsh volunteers at the Parkinson’s UK in Northern Ireland Belfast Support Group

Morag Chambers, Volunteer Co-Ordinator with Parkinson's UK said, “We are so grateful for our volunteer team in Belfast who provide such a lovely welcome at their monthly meeting, where people living with Parkinson's and their loved ones, can come along to socialise and take part in activities in a safe space. It simply wouldn't exist without them and we are truly grateful for the time, skills and experience every volunteer brings to the team".

“However, we always need more help and that’s why we are using Volunteers’ Week to appeal for more volunteers to join Andrew and make a difference. If you can spare a few hours a week, you will have the satisfaction of making a really positive impact on people’s lives. The roles are flexible, with full staff support provided.

“As well as making a big difference to people living with Parkinson’s in your local community, volunteering is a great opportunity to try something new, have new experiences, and meet new people. Volunteer with us today!”