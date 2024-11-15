Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, Daniel Greenberg, Visits Northern Ireland to guide Centre for Democracy and Peace’s Fellows on Principles of Public Life
As the official responsible for upholding MPs’ conduct and propriety since January 2023, Greenberg’s engagement focused on fostering ethical leadership and exploring the critical role of trust in both public and private sectors.
The Fellowship Programme, now in its fourth year, brings together 28 leaders from the political, civic, and business communities in Northern Ireland for a seven-month journey. The programme aims to equip participants with the skills and perspectives needed to drive Northern Ireland’s growth and stability by encouraging innovative leadership, collaborative decision-making, and a commitment to public service principles. Supported by Department of Foreign Affairs, the Irish American Partnership, Allstate NI, Camlin Group, FinTrU, Fujitsu NI, NIE Networks, and Ulster Carpets.
In his session, Greenberg guided Fellows through the application of the Nolan Principles of Public Life—selflessness, integrity, objectivity, accountability, openness, honesty, and leadership—and how they shape decision-making processes. Building on a previous session, he also helped participants explore how these values can drive meaningful policy creation and help bridge public and private sector goals.
Daniel Greenberg CB, Parliamentary Commissioner for Standard, said:
"Public trust is facing challenges worldwide, and this erosion impacts the ability of leaders across sectors to operate effectively.
"The Fellowship Programme addresses this issue by fostering a culture where respect and integrity underpin leadership, creating a foundation for trust to grow between the public and its leaders. This focus on respect as a cornerstone for trust is what makes this programme so valuable."
Greenberg’s longstanding commitment to Northern Ireland includes his work on legislation supporting the Good Friday Agreement and his involvement in legislative efforts within the Northern Ireland Assembly. His session with the Fellows is part of a series designed to help leaders navigate the complex landscape of today’s political and social issues with clarity and integrity.
“The programme is brilliantly constructed and empowering these ambitious leaders to guide themselves through challenging issues,” Greenberg added.
“The Fellows are not only gaining knowledge but also shaping their own and Northern Ireland’s future.”
This year’s Fellowship Programme offers a blend of academic insights, strategic policy discussions, and immersive residential experiences in Dublin and Oxford. It empowers participants to tackle pressing issues like climate change, policy innovation, and governance, helping ensure that Northern Ireland’s leaders are prepared to enact positive change.