Partnership between Lough Erne Resort and Cash for Kids NI raises over £38,000 to combat holiday unger

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lough Erne Resort in partnership with Cash for Kids NI, has helped raise £38,532.22 through two major funding events, aimed at combating holiday hunger for children across Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An intimate evening of music and entertainment with the resort’s Brand Ambassador, Nathan Carter was attended by 150 guests and was followed by a Corporate Golf Day at the renowned Faldo Championship Course, designed by six-time major winner, Sir Nick Faldo which attracted 100 participants. Both events were hosted by Downtown Radio breakfast duo, Gary Myles and Glen Pavis.

Clare McGimpsey, Charity Manager for Cash for Kids NI, expressed her gratitude: “We are incredibly grateful for the overwhelming support from Lough Erne Resort and everyone who attended and participated in these events. It has been great to work with such a passionate team who have really helped us to make a significant contribution towards tackling holiday hunger.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For some local children their school dinner is the only hot meal of the day. During the holidays struggling families simply can’t afford enough food, so they’re often eating unhealthy options or even nothing at all. We want to make sure these children have enough to eat. Money raised for Cash for Kids Day will help reach out, with fun activities and that important healthy meal during the holidays.”

Celebrating the collective efforts of Lough Erne Resort and Cash For Kids NI that, so far, has resulted in £38,532.22 being raised to combat holiday hunger amongst children are (back row from left): Rachel Prothero, Gareth Byrne, Clare McGimpsey and Nathan Carter. Front row (from left): Jonathan Gallagher, Lexi McKechnie, Barry McCauley and Marion Little.

Gareth Byrne, General Manager for Lough Erne Resort, also commented on the success of the partnership: “We are delighted to have partnered with Cash for Kids NI for these wonderful events. We are proud to support the invaluable work Cash for Kids does in Northern Ireland and we look forward to continuing our collaboration in the future to help more children. I would also like to thank our brand ambassador Nathan Carter for his unwavering support in helping us raise such much needed funds.”

Lough Erne Resort this week confirmed it would be setting up a deposit point in its hotel where members of the public could leave Christmas presents that would be distributed to needy children by Cash for Kids NI. The deposit point will be in the hotel’s main reception area and will be open until 15 December.