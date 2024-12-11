Pet owners in Belfast can save time, money and stress this Christmas by using VidiVet, a digital veterinary advice service which is shaking up out-of-hours pet care

Christmas is a joyful time for many, but for those with dogs, cats and other furry friends, Christmas (with its bounty of mince pies, chocolate, and other harmful foods to pets) can bring unplanned trips to the vet, often resulting in additional cost and stress.

But VidiVet – a 24/7 digital veterinary advice service – is here to help pet owners in Belfast and beyond.

Launched in 2020, VidiVet is a trusted platform where pet owners can get advice from a qualified vet in around five minutes, all from the comfort of their own homes, whilst out on a walk or anywhere in between.

This ensures peace of mind without having to necessarily make a visit to an out-of-hours clinic, which can come with a hefty emergency fee price tag and present an extra challenge over the festive season when regular vet practices have reduced hours.

Data recently analysed (based on over 100,000 VidiVet cases between 2021-2024) reveals that 90% of questions to VidiVet made when a pet owner’s regular veterinary practice is closed did not need to attend an out-of-hours clinic, and up to 75% of them were redirected to the owner’s regular vets during their open hours, saving pet owners a lot of money.

Advice from the internet or AI can lead to inappropriate treatments, which could result in secondary complications and increased cost too.

Pet owner Emma Paine has used VidiVet several times to get advice on lameness, itching, minor wounds and gastro problems for her three Cocker Spaniels when her normal practice is closed.

Emma said: “VidiVet for us is peace of mind, especially over Christmas. We spend a lot of time visiting friends and family, away from our vet, so it’s great to have our very own on call vet with us at all times!”

VidiVet is run by a team of highly experienced practising vets and is available 365 days a year – not just for Christmas. It’s already used by over 100 independent UK veterinary practices as a [free*] service to their customers, making professional veterinary advice quick, affordable, and stress-free for pet owners. However, if your vet practice doesn’t use VidiVet yet, or you aren’t registered with a vet, VidiVet can still be accessed for a small charge.

No appointment is needed; once the VidiVet app is downloaded from Google Play or the App Store, pet owners simply follow three clicks to ask VidiVet any question via text, video, photo (or any combination of the three) and receive a personalised video answer in around five minutes.

Ben Sweeney, CEO and Founder of VidiVet, and a Veterinary Surgeon explains: “I started VidiVet because I want pet owners to have easy access to high-quality, trustworthy advice from real vets. It’s about helping people make informed decisions for their pets, without having to resort to the internet or AI for answers in the middle of the night, or making an unnecessary trip to an out-of-hours clinic which can cost hundreds or even thousands of pounds, as well as being very stressful.

"What our data shows is the real difference we’re making – not just in people’s pockets, but also in terms of giving them peace of mind. And now with Christmas just round the corner, when our pets can get up to all sorts of mischief, our vets will be on hand to help.

"So, if a pet owner has any concerns at any time of day or night, especially when their normal practice is closed, VidiVet can help people make the best decision based on advice from real vets who want the best for the owner and their pet. This also means that owners aren’t automatically hit by an unplanned and unnecessary big bill at an already expensive time of year.”

VidiVet is not only a win-win for pet owners, but it benefits vet practices and out-of-hours clinics too. The majority of UK veterinary practices outsource to out-of-hours clinics, but by using VidiVet, a practice will see their clients return to them for non-emergency treatment, if it’s required.

Out of hours services can often be overwhelmed with calls, including many which don’t need an emergency response. VidiVet can filter these out, relieving pressure and enabling out-of-hours clinics to focus on caring for genuine emergencies only.

During 2024 so far, 36% of VidiVet’s calls have been gastrointestinal cases, 25% skin cases, 14% musculoskeletal and 3.7% post-surgical issues. The advice given to many of these cases was that an emergency visit to an out-of-hour clinic wasn’t necessary, but to monitor at home (with access to constant support from VidiVet if needed) then attend their own vet practice within 48 hours. Genuine emergencies were urged to attend out-of-ours clinics.

Kate Higgins, Veterinary Surgeon and Owner of Village Vets Crosby & Formby, which uses VidiVet, said: “Over the last six months we’ve saved our clients collectively an estimated £75,000 in emergency vet fees by using VidiVet. They were able to be reassured out-of-hours whether their pet did or didn’t need emergency treatment.

"Those that did were able to be treated swiftly by an out-of-hours clinic, and those that did need treatment but not urgently, were able to come to us during our usual working hours, not incurring emergency fees. What is even better for us (and our clients) is that we have the case notes from their call with VidiVet ready and waiting for us when we’re open, so we’re up to speed with what the issue has been and what advice has already been given – which is a crucial time saver for both parties.”

In addition to problems that can arise year-round, such as lameness, kennel cough or vomiting, most veterinary practices see an increase in toxicity cases over the Christmas period from pets eating things they shouldn’t. These include chocolate; mince pies, Christmas cake any other food containing raisins, sultanas, and currants; grapes; alcohol; turkey, chicken, goose (or other meat) bones which can easily splinter and cause stomach problems; anti-freeze; and plants such as holly, mistletoe, Poinsettia and ivy.

If your pet has consumed any of these items, contact your vet and/or VidiVet immediately. By getting a bespoke video answer from VidiVet in an average of five minutes, owners are able to make the best decision (and therefore best outcome) for their pet throughout the festive season, whatever situation they are faced with.

To find out more about VidiVet, visit the website or download the app from Google Play or the App Store.