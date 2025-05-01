Petition calling for a Harry Ferguson Museum of Innovation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The year 2025 is a very special year in Harry Ferguson's great legacy as it marks the centenary of his invention of the modern tractor.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the 12th February, 1925 at Belfast Harry Ferguson filed his patent called "Apparatus for Coupling Agricultural Implements to Tractors and Automatically Regulating the Depth of Work” The patent today is known as the Ferguson Master Patent and is the invention of the modern tractor on paper.

For the first time in history both the tractor with quickly interchangeable implements would act as a single unit and have automatic depth control. Implements being lowered into working position or raised for transport, all at fingertip control.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry Ferguson's vision would give farmers across the world the tools to fight hunger and poverty and is so worthy of celebration. A bright and modern museum will also honour all the other great achievers and innovators from Northern Ireland.

Holding the Harry Ferguson Museum of Innovation campaign flag

Details of the petition are:

Petition to Minister for Communities calling for a Harry Ferguson Museum of Innovation

The Issue

We, the undersigned, call upon the Minister for Communities in Northern Ireland to support the founding of a Harry Ferguson Museum of Innovation to commemorate the centenary of the modern tractor and to honour the enduring legacy of Harry Ferguson and assign the necessary funding. In 1925, Harry Ferguson filed his Ferguson Master Patent in Belfast—an innovation that transformed global agriculture and contributed significantly to the fight against hunger and poverty. As Northern Ireland’s most celebrated inventor, his life and work deserve a permanent and inspiring home.

AI image of what a Harry Ferguson Museum of Innovation could look like with a grey Ferguson tractor parked outside

The proposed museum will:

• Celebrate Ferguson’s life and achievements

• Highlight the stories of other great Northern Irish innovators and achievers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Use state-of-the-art physical and virtual technologies to engage the public

• Include a lecture theatre and rotating exhibition spaces

• Host world-class R&D facilities connected to education, industry, and sport.

This museum will bridge the past and the present—preserving our heritage and driving innovation for the future. We urge the Minister to act now, in this centenary year, to ensure this vision becomes reality.

Please show your support by signing and sharing the petition to friends and family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I have a special Facebook page for the campaign for a Harry Ferguson Museum of Innovation and that can be found at the Ferguson Belfast Black Tractor Facebook page.

The link to the Petition is: