Petition calling for a Harry Ferguson Museum of Innovation
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
On the 12th February, 1925 at Belfast Harry Ferguson filed his patent called "Apparatus for Coupling Agricultural Implements to Tractors and Automatically Regulating the Depth of Work” The patent today is known as the Ferguson Master Patent and is the invention of the modern tractor on paper.
For the first time in history both the tractor with quickly interchangeable implements would act as a single unit and have automatic depth control. Implements being lowered into working position or raised for transport, all at fingertip control.
Harry Ferguson's vision would give farmers across the world the tools to fight hunger and poverty and is so worthy of celebration. A bright and modern museum will also honour all the other great achievers and innovators from Northern Ireland.
Details of the petition are:
Petition to Minister for Communities calling for a Harry Ferguson Museum of Innovation
The Issue
We, the undersigned, call upon the Minister for Communities in Northern Ireland to support the founding of a Harry Ferguson Museum of Innovation to commemorate the centenary of the modern tractor and to honour the enduring legacy of Harry Ferguson and assign the necessary funding. In 1925, Harry Ferguson filed his Ferguson Master Patent in Belfast—an innovation that transformed global agriculture and contributed significantly to the fight against hunger and poverty. As Northern Ireland’s most celebrated inventor, his life and work deserve a permanent and inspiring home.
The proposed museum will:
• Celebrate Ferguson’s life and achievements
• Highlight the stories of other great Northern Irish innovators and achievers
• Use state-of-the-art physical and virtual technologies to engage the public
• Include a lecture theatre and rotating exhibition spaces
• Host world-class R&D facilities connected to education, industry, and sport.
This museum will bridge the past and the present—preserving our heritage and driving innovation for the future. We urge the Minister to act now, in this centenary year, to ensure this vision becomes reality.
Please show your support by signing and sharing the petition to friends and family.
I have a special Facebook page for the campaign for a Harry Ferguson Museum of Innovation and that can be found at the Ferguson Belfast Black Tractor Facebook page.
The link to the Petition is:
https://chng.it/YMFWqXj5qD