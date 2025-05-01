Pinnacle Growth Group launch Narrativ
Leading Narrativ. is Samantha Livingstone, appointed Head of Brand and Communications. With over 22 years’ experience in public relations, strategic communications, and digital engagement, Samantha brings a wealth of expertise to the role. A multi-award-winning communications professional and the current Chair of CIPR Northern Ireland, she previously led her own successful agency for over 11 years. Her leadership marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter, positioning Narrativ. to grow faster, evolve quicker, and deliver even more comprehensive services to clients across many sectors.
Narrativ. builds on a foundation of highly successful collaborations across tourism, innovation, education, the arts, and the public sector, and will focus on delivering fully integrated communications strategies, including public relations, content creation, social media management, media buying, stakeholder engagement, and political lobbying.
“We’re excited to formally launch Narrativ. and to continue strengthening our communications offering under Samantha’s leadership,” said Robert McConnell, Managing Director of Pinnacle Growth Group.
"Narrativ. represents a bold new start. We’re building an agency that will move faster, think bigger, and deliver smarter — putting imaginative storytelling and meaningful conversations at the heart of everything we do. Our goal is to help our clients connect more deeply with their audiences and achieve real impact."
Joining Samantha at Narrativ. is Ciaran Mullan, a talented Senior Communications Consultant who brings further creative and strategic strength to the growing team.
“Narrativ. is more than a new agency — it’s a statement of intent,” said SamanthaLivingstone.
“We are here to challenge convention, craft compelling brand narratives, and deliver integrated campaigns that genuinely move audiences. I’m honoured to lead this exciting new venture, and I look forward to building on our momentum alongside Robert and the wider team.”
With plans to expand across Ireland and the UK, Narrativ. is poised to become a leading player in delivering creative, bold, and results-driven communications for ambitious brands ready to shape their next chapter.