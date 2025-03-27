Pinsent Masons continues support of Belfast school’s careers event

Commercial law firm Pinsent Masons has proudly supported St Joseph’s College Belfast for a second consecutive year by participating in a mock interview-style event for pupils.

Eight staff members from the firm’s Soloist offices in Belfast took part in the educational workshop to help prepare Sixth Form students for the world of university and work.

Organised by Clare Spence, the school’s Leader of Careers, in conjunction with Pinsent Masons’ HR and Operations Manager Gill Warwick, a group of 40 young people were interviewed before each received one-to-one feedback and practical advice, to build their confidence, and improve their understanding of the interview skills required to succeed.

Students were given advance information regarding the structure of the interview, along with guidance notes, including instructions on the STAR interview technique (Situation, Task, Approach, Result), with this helping them to focus – and prepare – accordingly.

Pictured are staff from Pinsent Masons including Gill Warwick (HR & Operations Manager), Clare Spence (Leader of Careers at St Joseph's College), and former pupil and trainee solicitor Lauren Murphy, along with other team members who participated in the workshop.

“Pinsent Masons’ Schools’ Programme is framed around our objective of Inspiring Young Lives,” said Gill. “As a firm, we always aim to make an active contribution to our local communities through inspiring young people to ensure they can reach their full potential.

“Our work is framed around three pillars – education, employability and equity – and we were delighted to work with Clare, the staff, and pupils of St Joseph’s College Belfast for a second year of mock interview practice.

“They all gave us such a warm welcome and we saw some great students, and even a few budding lawyers, who we hope will apply for our School Work Experience Programmes and University placements at a later date,” added Gill.

“The day provided a rewarding experience for our team members who were pleased to play a small part in helping pupils to think about, and plan for, their future.”

Clare Spence said the mock interviews were a fundamental part of St Joseph’s College’s Careers Programme for those embarking on their university, higher-level apprenticeship, or employment journeys.

“Our students have been so fortunate to experience the rigors of the interview process facilitated by a multinational and prestigious law firm,” she said.

“Each student’s feedback regarding their experience was resoundingly positive and we are extremely grateful to Pinsent Masons for providing this invaluable opportunity for our young people. We look forward to availing of their kindness and professionalism in the future,” added Clare.