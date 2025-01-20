Play for free at High Rise Lisburn in 2025 – free soft play now every week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local charity Employers For Childcare is offering free soft play for children at its Lisburn adventure centre, High Rise, every Thursday and Friday during term-time in 2025. The charity is opening its doors for families to enjoy its soft play areas and all the fun the centre has to offer.

Speaking about the move to weekly free soft play sessions, Employers For Childcare Chief Executive, Marie Marin said: “We trialled free soft play for families on selected dates in 2024 and the response has been phenomenal.

"Parents really value the opportunity to come together and socialise while their children enjoy soft play, without having to worry about cost. They also love our fabulous café which serves freshly made hot food at subsidised prices. In 2024, the free soft play sessions we provided totalled a staggering £15k – showing how hugely popular they were with families!

“As a charity committed to ensuring families are better off, it’s important to us that all children can access high quality play, regardless of their financial situation. This is even more important during the cold winter months, when the opportunity for free outside play is more limited.

Sam and James Bolan from Moira enjoying soft play at High Rise Lisburn.

“Based on feedback from parents, and to ensure adequate parental supervision, there is a limit on the number of children that can attend. Each adult can bring a maximum of three children.

"Admission is totally free, there’s no catch, other than we ask families to pre-book their session and to let us know if they are unable to attend so another family can benefit. Bookings will open a week before each session."

Marie continued: “High Rise is part of a charity and every single visit helps us continue our vital work, supporting families, so we’d like to thank everyone who visited over the recent Christmas holidays. Their support helps make it possible for us to offer free soft play for families in 2025”.

Sessions at 10am each day are for under threes. Sessions from 11.30am onwards are for children aged three to eight.