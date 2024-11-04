Local charity Employers For Childcare is offering free soft play sessions for children at its Lisburn adventure centre, High Rise, on Thursday and Friday, November 7 and 8.

The charity, which works to support parents locally and all across the UK to be better off, is opening its doors for families to enjoy its soft play areas and all the fun the centre has to offer.

Speaking about the generous gesture, Employers For Childcare Chief Executive, Marie Marin said: “After the expense of half-term and with Christmas just around the corner, we know it’s a really expensive time for families.

"We want all children to be able to access high quality play and understand the benefits to parents of being able to get out and about and socialise with other families, especially during the darker winter days. This is why we are opening up our soft play area on selected dates between now and Christmas to all families. Admission is totally free – there’s no catch – other than we would ask families to pre-book their session as numbers will be limited”.

Play for free at High Rise Lisburn this November. Pictured is James and Sam Bolan enjoying the soft play at High Rise Lisburn slide

Marie continued: “As a Social Enterprise, every single visit to High Rise helps our charity continue its vital work, supporting families, so we’d like to thank everyone who visited over the recent half term school holidays. Their support makes it possible for us to offer these free sessions for families during the winter months”.