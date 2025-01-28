Play your cards right: Top ten Valentine’s Day card ‘icks’ revealed as Banbridge retailer helps local couples find the perfect card

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A local photography retailer is helping Banbridge couples find the perfect Valentine’s Day card, after new research has revealed the top ten card giving grievances.

The survey of 2,000 adults commissioned by greeting card retailer, Scribbler, found misspelled names, leaving the price tag on and lousy jokes as the top Valentine’s card-giving ‘icks’, with almost a quarter (24 percent) admitting they have judged a partner for a card faux-pas.

Other blunders include crossing out a message on the card (22 percent), receiving it after the big day (19 percent), or a card filled with confetti (18 percent) according to the study.

These unromantic errors are not uncommon either, with 70 percent admitting they have received a Valentine’s card with the price sticker still attached.

Following the research, Bann Stationers & Art Supplies located on Rathfriland Streetis encouraging local couples to use its Scribbler Kiosk Lite, an instant card printing station offering over 1,000 unique designs which are printed using Fujifilm’s technology.

Marcus McLean, Owner of, at Bann Stationers & Art Supplies, said: “We’ve all received a Valentine’s Day card with the price left on, or a cringey joke on the front. Although it’s a common mistake, it’s one which if repeated, can leave the receiver not feeling very special on what is supposed to be the most romantic day of the year.

“With Valentine’s cards providing the perfect way to show appreciation for a loved one, we want it to be a joyful experience for buyers and receivers, by keeping the process as quick and stress-free as possible.

“Our self-serve greeting card kiosks allow Banbridge locals to find the perfect card design to suit the recipient, printed instantly without price stickers – so your partner won’t know how much you paid for it.”

Updated monthly with new pop-culture trending prints and with the option to create instant photo cards directly from your camera roll, the Scribbler kiosks ensure that Banbridge couples are able to find the perfect card for them in the run up to Valentine’s Day.

Customers can choose from an extensive choice of cards, with humour and pop culture options including The Traitors, Love Island, and Taylor Swift, to keep the choice fresh and topical.