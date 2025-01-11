Police appeal for information on missing Larne man, Gary Patterson, missing for more than 90 days

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have issued an urgent appeal for information regarding the whereabouts of Mr. Gary Patterson, who has been missing from the Larne area since October 10.

Mr. Patterson was last seen wearing a distinctive yellow and black check shirt, as shown in a CCTV image released by authorities. His family are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare, describing his disappearance as out of character.

“Gary is a man who keeps himself to himself but may be easily led,” a family spokesperson shared. “We are desperate to know that he is safe.”

Police are urging anyone with information, no matter how small, to come forward and assist in the search.