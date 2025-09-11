Political opinion: UUP urges Assembly to combat pollution

Robert Carmichael, the East Londonderry Ulster Unionist Party Association Chairman, has said there was an urgent need for the legislative parliament to seriously address environmental issues, not just in the constituency, but right across the entire Province.

Speaking on behalf of the UUP Association, Mr Carmichael added that the “dire threat” posed by pollution to both the environment and people's health affected everyone in the community, and especially the agricultural sector.

The issue of air quality was one which crossed all religious, social, age, political and class barriers, he said.

“With legislative powers devolved to our Assembly, Northern Ireland now has its own environment department run by a locally accountable minister which can tackle the pollution problems head on.

East Londonderry UUP Association Chairman Robert Carmichael.

“The long-term effects of global warming of the polar ice caps, the destruction of the tropical rain forests and the condition of the earth's ozone layer can no longer be dismissed as merely the subject matter of television documentaries.

“The Assembly now needs to construct and successfully implement a realistic environmental policy which will be of benefit to all the citizens of the Province well into this third millennium, and this should involve a detailed survey into the air quality of our towns and cities in Northern Ireland.”

The UUP chairman emphasised the environment would have to be one of major decision-making areas of the current legislative Assembly mandate.

“In terms of improving air quality, we in the East Londonderry UUP would especially commend the valuable contribution of one of our neighbouring constituency’s most successful firms, Wrightbus of Ballymena, for leading by example and being at the forefront of technology designed to reduce pollution from buses.

“Indeed, the whole area of fuel types and exhaust emissions from vehicles are issues which must be examined by the Stormont Environment Minister. Likewise, the Minister”s department must also devise an effective policy on waste management.

“We cannot allow a situation to emerge whereby Northern Ireland becomes host to a plague of so-called super dumps.

“We in the UUP also call for the Assembly to provide substantial grants for the installation of solar water heaters and photovoltac electric generating panels. Both these measures need very little maintenance after installation. We also suggest that any surplus electric should be sold to the grid.”

A key component in the battle to protect Northern Ireland’s environment would be the contribution made by the schools, so it was vital there was “efficient communication and co-operation” between the environment and education departments and their respective ministers, he added.

“A Province-wide strategy on effective waste management and recycling will only be successful if our young people are constantly educated concerning the care of their world.

“Similarly, in terms of the implementation of a workable blueprint for the environment, there needs to be a close partnership between the Assembly and the Province’s local councils.