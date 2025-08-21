Political opinion: UUP urges community to 'Back the Black'

Mr Robert Carmichael, the East Londonderry Ulster Unionist Party Association Chairman, has called on the community to support the Royal Black Institution by attending the order’s Last Saturday City of Londonderry Royal Black District Chapter demonstration in Limavady on August 30.

Mr Carmichael said the Black was traditionally viewed as the senior of the Loyal Orders.

“Like the Twelfth demonstrations throughout the constituency, we in the East Londonderry UUP Association would encourage the community to ‘Back The Black’ by attending what promises to be another terrific family day out in Limavady town for the annual Last Saturday demonstration.

“The City of Londonderry Royal Black District Chapter’s annual Last Saturday demonstration is one of the showpieces of our Loyal Orders.

East Londonderry UUP Association Chairman Robert Carmichael.

“We call on the community to show the same magnificent support which they gave on 12 July to all the mainstream Orange Order demonstrations throughout Co Londonderry, as well as the Independent Orange Institution’s demonstration.

“Sir Knights and bands from across the county will be converging in Limavady for the traditional Last Saturday demonstration. We would not only encourage people to come and support the Royal Black Institution, but to also support the local economy by giving their trade to the local shops.

“The organising county Sir Knights have worked hard to put on what promises to be a terrific family day out, as well as emphasise the Christian Biblical values upon which the Royal Black Institution is founded.

“We also pray that Almighty God will give the county demonstrations right across Northern Ireland the same great weather which the Twelfth demonstrations in East Londonderry enjoyed as well as for the safety of those on the march and watching.

“This year’s Twelfth demonstrations across Co Londonderry were some of the best attended in the history of Orangeism in the constituency. We in the UUP appeal for the same support for Black Saturday.