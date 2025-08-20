Political opinion: Workers Party representative calls for schools to act now after reading that parents in England were going without meals and heating to pay for branded school uniforms

Workers Party representative Ursula Meighan, has said the education secretary is calling on schools to act now to change school uniform requirements as costs force many parents into debt.

She said: "Parents are skipping meals and turning to buy-now-pay -later services to afford school uniforms before the new school year begins according to a survey. 47% of parents who took part in the poll said they were worried about uniform costs which can run into hundreds of pounds due to expensive branded items, while 29% said the had forgone food or heating to pay for uniforms.

"This is a shocking situation to place parents in because schools require branded uniforms. While the the law in England will change from September 2026 after the government’s children’s wellbeing and schools bill becomes law, the education secretary wants schools to act now saying school uniforms matter but they shouldn’t break the bank. No family should have to choose between putting food on the table and buying a new blazer.

"The Workers Party in our response to the Northern Ireland consultation proposals last year made similar arguments but the education minister choose not to listen and missed a real opportunity to help parents, by merely tinkering with the status quo."

Branded uniforms are unnecessary and add no value to educational achievement schools are part of the wider community and should understand the burden this places on parents.

She added: "The new legislation in England will force schools to limit the number of branded items to three plus a branded tie. The survey also found that 86% of parents felt that wearing branded uniforms made no difference to behaviour.

"Northern Ireland parents have the same difficulties and struggles when it comes to buying branded uniforms from selected providers but our Executive choose not to place any restrictions on schools.

"Those parents in Northern Ireland who don’t have access to credit will go without food and heating and may also be forced to go to un scrupulous money lenders . The Executive should now revisit their decision not to go for real and meaningful change that can be enforced.