Politicians endorse Alpha Housing’s £4.4m Cullybackey development

Mid and East Antrim Borough councillors, Northern Ireland assembly members, and the MP for North Antrim were among those who visited Alpha Housing’s latest project in Cullybackey.

Providing a fresh focal point in a prominent location in the bustling County Antrim village that was previously a derelict building, elected representatives were updated on the Main Street scheme, which is costing over £4.4 million and is due to be completed by the Spring of 2026.

Once work has been finalised by Mainline Contracts and DB Building Contracts Ltd, the project will comprise twenty-four new units. Designed by Michael Whitley Architects, the attractive, contemporary building, will consist of one- and two-bedroom apartments for independent older people, as well as for general use.

Four of the apartments have been specifically designed for wheelchair users and the block will also benefit from off street parking. The new development’s appeal is increased further by its close proximity to local shops and amenities, and transport services that link it to other towns.

Politicians were joined at the site visit by John Glass – the Chair of Alpha Housing – who is also the Director of Infrastructure and Projects at Translink and lives close to the historic village.

Speaking at last Friday’s event, John Glass said: “We were delighted to welcome locally elected representatives to talk them through how we are transforming this once disused piece of brown land into something that really complements Cullybackey and its vibrant community.

“Working in partnership with Mainline Contracts and DB Building Contracts Ltd, Alpha Housing will deliver new developments that are built – and finished – to the highest possible standards.

“This exciting new scheme on Main Street in Cullybackey is further proof of our commitment to providing homes that meet the growing needs and expectations of tenants,” he continued.

Each apartment will have generous internal space for modern living and come complete with quality fixtures and finishings. The project is part of the Northern Ireland Housing Executive’s Social Housing Development Programme, with £3.1 million of capital grant funding coming from Department for Communities (DfC), and £1.5 million supplemented by Alpha Housing.

Sean Dobbin – Construction Director of DB Building Contracts Ltd – said: “We are delighted to be working with Alpha Housing and Mainline Contracts on another of their excellent projects.

“When they have been completed, these twenty-four apartments will provide much-needed quality accommodation and sustainable living for future tenants. Progress to date has been good under our professional site team and we look forward to the coming months as these apartments transform into life,” he added.

