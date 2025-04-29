Poor leadership under the spotlight at Northern Ireland’s leading employer insights event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Formula to host ‘The Insights Conference: Leadership Reimagined’ featuring Global workplace culture expert Benjamin Drury.

Global culture and leadership expert Benjamin Drury, known internationally as The Culture Guy, is set to lift the lid on one of the most pressing challenges facing today’s employers – poor leadership – at a high-impact conference hosted by employer marketing specialists The Formula.

A sought-after speaker, author and advisor to global organisations including GSK, Bulgari and high-growth start-ups. Drury will headline The Formula’s latest edition of The Insights Conference on Tuesday 20th May 2025 at the iconic Merchant Hotel in Belfast.

The event will bring together HR leaders, communications professionals and employer brand strategists for an urgent and solutions-focused discussion on the state of workplace leadership.

Head of Research and Insights, Valerie Ludlow and Managing Director of The Formula, Emma Murray launch the second annual conference - tackling culture, communication and accountability in the workplace.

It will aim to shine a spotlight on the often-unspoken drivers of employee disengagement – including ineffective leadership, a lack of accountability and critical communication breakdowns that undermine workplace culture.

Drury will unpack the often-overlooked barriers to effective leadership in modern workplaces focusing on the core pillars of trust, transparency, purpose and the growing demand for cultural accountability - critical factors for organisations seeking to attract and retain top talent.

Speaking ahead of the event, keynote speaker Benjamin Drury said: “Poor leadership doesn’t always shout. More often, it’s the silence – the lack of direction, the absence of accountability and the failure to communicate – that quietly erodes trust and motivation over time. These are the silent killers of workplace culture.”

“In today’s workforce, people are seeking far more than a salary. They want purpose, clarity, transparency and trust. They want to work for leaders who listen, take responsibility and create environments where people feel safe to speak up and be themselves.”

“I’m genuinely excited to come to Belfast and be part of this timely conversation. At this event, I’ll be sharing real-world strategies and practical tools that can help leaders at all levels build stronger teams, foster belonging and create cultures that not only attract talent, but inspire people to stay and thrive.”

Backed by fresh insights from The Formula’s 2025 Employer Research, the conference will also feature a high-level panel discussion titled “Culture Fit or Culture Fix?” that will explore the evolving expectations of leadership and the practical realities of shaping culture in rapidly changing workplace environments.

Delegates will also gain exclusive, sector-specific analysis of shifting employee attitudes, with in-depth exploration of key themes such as hybrid working, equity and inclusion, career progression and mental health support.

It will offer practical, actionable guidance for HR, marketing, communications and employer brand professionals on how to build inclusive, high-performing and people-first workplace cultures that foster engagement, drive retention and deliver measurable business impact.

Emma Murray, Managing Director of The Formula, commented: “Last year, our data revealed that pay alone isn’t enough to retain talent - and in 2025, we’re digging even deeper to uncover the real drivers behind employee disengagement and attrition. What we’re seeing is a clear accountability deficit at the top: poor leadership, ineffective communication and cultures that fail to prioritise people.

“This conference is more than just a conversation - it’s a call to action for Northern Ireland’s employers to take ownership. The cost of poor leadership isn’t just about morale; it’s about lost talent, lost trust and lost opportunity. We simply can’t afford to ignore it any longer.”